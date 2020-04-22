Weatherford Police Department Street Crimes Unit investigators recovered more than 220 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday in the 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive.
During the initial contact with the driver, investigators could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle, according to a release from WPD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, with the assistance of the patrol division, and over 220 pounds of illegal marijuana was located. The packaging of the 5 to 6 pound bundles was consistent with illicit drug trafficking. The estimated street value of the cargo is approximately $90,000, according to WPD.
Investigators also seized around $3,500 in U.S. currency, including cash found in a hidden compartment of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Orlando Garza from Crowley, Texas. Garza was subsequently arrested for possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds but less than or equal to 2000 pounds which is a second degree felony.
