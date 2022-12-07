LAS VEGAS – This wasn’t the script rookie Rocker Steiner had envisioned – until Tuesday.
Steiner had an 88.5-point ride aboard Wayne Vold Rodeo’s True Grit to win Round 6.
“It is always great to get a win, especially at the NFR,” said Steiner, 18. “My dad won here, and my mom won here, and it is great to win in the same place where your parents won.”
Steiner, who placed in just one of the first five rounds, splitting fifth in Round 5, took a moment to describe his winning ride.
“That was a real fast, snappy, droppy (horse), it is not easy to ride,” Steiner said. “You have to have the need for speed to ride that horse. That horse actually bucked me off in Strathmore (Alberta) and it is just not an easy horse to ride.”
The emotions of Steiner have been well-documented at this year’s NFR, but he is not about to change his ways.
“I think you all can tell I’m really competitive,” Steiner said. “I didn’t come here for second place. I didn’t come here to get a low score. I’m not going for third or fourth. I’m going to win. It is hard to hide my passion and my emotions. I just want to win.
“I’m going to go to South Point and get a buckle and hang out with my family. We are going have a big crew on stage. There have been a lot of people with me my whole career and hopefully I will get everybody on stage who has been part of it.”
Steiner, who bought his PRCA card Jan. 10, is following the rodeo footsteps of his grandfather Bobby Steiner, who won a PRCA Bull Riding World Championship in 1973 and his father, Sid, the 2002 PRCA Steer Wrestling World Champion.
Stetson Wright adds another all-around title to his impressive resume
Stetson Wright’s decorated career added even more accomplishments on Tuesday night before 17,053 spectators at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Milford, Utah, cowboy clinched his fourth all-around title and added the single-season PRCA earnings record at $722,824 to his resume. Wright initially set that record in 2021 at $686,513.
In Round 6, Wright earned $22,851 in saddle bronc riding with a second-place 87-point ride on Bar T Rodeo’s Jitterbug and $22,851 for his second-place 86.5-point bull ride on Four Star Rodeo’s Bit A Bad News. He has earned $209,405 at the 2022 NFR.
“When you break your own record, it means you did better than the year before, whenever you set it,” said Wright, 23. “The way I look at it is that I’m improving every year, and to improve just from last year is pretty special and I’m just happy with the way things are going.”
Wright has now won four career all-around titles in 2019-22. Wright also has won bull riding and saddle bronc riding world championships in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Wright is also on the brink of surpassing the bull riding and all-around single-season earnings marks.
Wright has earned $451,850 in bull riding and $563,661 in all-around. Sage Kimzey owns the single-season bull riding earnings mark at $480,797, including ground money, which he set in 2019. A year ago, Wright established the all-around season earnings mark at $585,850.
“That’s when I say I just choose to have fun, and it is fun and I love rodeo,” Wright said. “And I feel like when you’re having fun it’s easier to break records, because you’re loving what you do and I’m literally loving everything about everything.”
Wright has a simple approach to the remaining four rounds of the NFR.
“Same thing - I’m just having fun,” Wright said. “I’m not worried about not a single gold buckle right now. I’m just worried about making 90-point rides.”
Tie-down roper Shad Mayfield matches arena record with Round 6 victory
Shad Mayfield, the 2020 PRCA World Champion Tie-Down Roper, was electric on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Clovis, N.M., cowboy stopped the clock in 6.5 seconds tying the arena record. ProRodeo Hall of Famers – Cody Ohl (6.5 seconds, Round 10, 2003) and Trevor Brazile (6.5 seconds, Round 8, 2015) also accomplished the feat.
“I feel so good, the energy of the fans after that,” he said. “That’s something I’ve always dreamed of, throwing my hat like Cody Ohl used to, being 6.5 I mean that’s just something I’ve dreamed about.”
That record run was something Mayfield was trying to digest.
“I can’t even explain it, I didn’t even flank the calf all the way, I mean, if I had a better flank no telling what could have been,” said Mayfield, 21. “But I feel like my horse made it so easy, and to have a good calf I just had to do my part. Once I heard them holler ‘you’re out’ I just let my rope go. Tonight, I had to take it back to just like I’m at home practicing or at any jackpot.”
Mayfield edged John Douch by a mere one-tenth of a second for the round win.
“Honestly it just pumped me up hearing the crowd and doing all that,” Mayfield said. “I love that feeling coming behind someone and being faster, and it’s not easy beating someone at 6.6, so I got it done so that’s what makes it even better.”
Saddle bronc rider Logan Hay wins back-to-back rounds
Logan Hay made it back-to-back victory laps.
After winning Round 5, Hay made it two in a row capturing the Round 6 win with an 87.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s Yellowstone.
“Yeah, it was our hoppers out again today and Yellowstone didn’t go in Round 1, so I was happy to have one that was fresh,” said Hay, 25. “I knew it was a good draw and I just tried to do my job.”
Hay, who is making his NFR debut, is the son of saddle bronc rider Rod Hay, a 20-time NFR qualifier, and older brother to fellow NFR saddle bronc rider Dawson.
“I’ve been blessed that it’s been working out,” Logan said. “I’m just trying to take it one horse at a time and not let my nerves get the best of me. I’ve just felt at home here. I think it’s all the other Canadians and my dad here helping me in the chutes that’s made it feel this way. I love it.”
“I’m looking to just stick to my game plan. Take it one horse at a time. I don’t like to think about anything else. I’ve hardly looked at the world standings, to be honest. I look at it as me versus my horse, get up to see what (score) I got, and watch a few videos. That’s just what my game plan is.”
Bull rider Tristen Hutchings makes it three round wins at 2022 NFR
When cowboys make their NFR debuts they make memories for a lifetime.
That has definitely been the case for bull rider Tristen Hutchings.
The Monteview, Idaho, cowboy has won three of the first six rounds in his first career trip to the NFR.
Hutchings’ latest claim to glory came on Tuesday when he won Round 6 with an 88-point ride on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Caddyshack. Hutchings also was tops in Round 1 and Round 5.
“Yeah, I had a really good bull tonight,” Hutchings said. “It was a bull that I’d been wanting to get on for a while now and he had me loosen up a little bit and took me for a ride. Finally at the end I got a good seat. It was good, it was fun, and there’s no better place to win than here.”
Hutchings thought he could take victory laps at the NFR based on his late-season surge.
“At the end of the season, I got on a heater, and I think it’s carried into here,” he said. “I didn’t ever slow down getting on practice bulls or putting in the work at the gym. So, this is exactly what I’ve thought about and dreamed about. It’s definitely life-changing money and there are a ton of nerves but at the end of the day it’s about having fun. That’s when I think most bull riders are at their best.
“You definitely have to draw right to come in here and win three, especially in the first six nights. It’s something you think is possible, but I was just hoping to come in here and ride as many bulls as possible. That’s the only game plan I really had in my head.”
Steer wrestler Tristan Martin scores Round 6 victory
Steer wrestler Tristan Martin experienced the highs and lows of rodeo in 24 hours. The Sulphur, La., cowboy had a no-time in Round 5 and then on Tuesday he won Round 6 with a 3.5-second time.
“They had missed him in the first round, but I had seen some videos on him, so I knew if I did my job, I had a good chance,” Martin said.
Martin’s run came after a 15-minute delay because of a power outage in the Thomas & Mack Center, which caused him to reel things in.
“Well, I was pretty amped up before the power went out, so I think it was just what I needed to help me calm back down and make a good run,” he said.
Team ropers Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison claim Round 6 crown
Team ropers Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison had not had much luck at the 2022 Wrangler NFR. Masters/Harrison split fourth in Round 3.
The duo’s fortunes changed on Tuesday. Masters/Harrison won Round 6 with a 4.0-second time.
“I’m so happy I just turned a decent steer for my partner,” Masters said. “He did a good job; he made the whole run come together.”
Harrison was excited about the end result.
“It was a good steer, man,” he said. “We talked about him beforehand, and we both really liked him. Chad did what he does, man, he put it on the horns and made the steer hit really nice where I could get me a good clean fast throw at him. And I’m not trying to be smart, but it’s supposed to work out like that.”
Barrel racers Pozzi Tonozzi, Beisel split Round 6 victory
Emily Beisel and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi shared glory on Tuesday.
They clocked identical 13.57 times for the Round 6 win.
“It’s great to see my horse working like he’s working,” said Beisel, who also won Round 4. “The biggest thing is I’ve got to get him around them and he will take care of the rest. Last night, I had a little mishap on the backside of the second barrel and tonight I took slightly bigger circles with a tighter cinch. It’s awesome to be here, especially being 14th on the ground. It’s incredible.”
Pozzi Tonozzi was thrilled to be celebrating her first round win in 11 years.
“I actually forgot what it feels like and how good it feels to win a round,” she said. “I’ve actually qualified on several horses since the last time I’ve won including my big, yellow horse Duke. This one is so special because it’s a horse I’ve raised and trained, and she’s actually now owned by Teton Ridge. I’m just excited to be here and can’t wait for the next round.”
