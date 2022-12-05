Tie-down roper Marty Yates swings his way to Round 4 victory
LAS VEGAS – Marty Yates had a rough start to the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge failing to place in the first three rounds.
He made up for those lost opportunities in Round 4 Sunday night.
The Stephenville, Texas, cowboy made a slick 7.4-second run to take the Round 4 victory before 17,112 spectators at the Thomas & Mack Center.
“Oh, it’s nice to finally get the monkey off my back,” said Yates, who is making his ninth consecutive appearance at the NFR. “I didn’t have much luck in the first few nights, but made a good run tonight, I drew a good calf, I went out there and did my job and it worked.”
Although things didn’t go his way in the first three rounds, Yates stayed upbeat.
“Oh man, they’ve kind of settled down quite a bit, you know the first few nights didn’t go as good as you’d like them too. You know I had a really good calf tonight, so it made my job easy, you know I’ve rode two different horses so far, so hopefully it’s headed back in my direction.”
Yates was guided to victory by his horse Jag.
“That’s the horse that I’ve owned for a couple of years now. I’ve actually won all my money throughout the regular season on it. So, I sure know every move he’s going to make, so I have a lot of confidence in him.”
Yates, who finished second in the 2020 world standings, has a simple plan for the remainder of the NFR.
“One swing, one wrap and a victory lap, every night that’s what we’re after,” Yates said.
Bull rider Stetson Wright wins another round in bull riding
Stetson Wright continues to bask in the spotlight at the Wrangler NFR.
The Utah cowboy had a 92-point ride on Salt River Rodeo’s Belly Dump to take the Round 4 win. Wright also won Round 2 with an 88-point trip on Dakota Rodeo’s Pookie Holler.
“He was a really good bull,” Wright said. “He had me rocked back there because he bucked up so high. I just kept trying to fight it, there was a lot going on.”
Getting bucked off in Round 3 did give Wright a jolt before Round 4.
“I was more focused on letting myself know that I can’t let off the gas,” Wright said. “(Saturday night), I let it slip away so tonight I wanted to come back and redeem myself.”
Some might think competing in saddle bronc riding and bull riding at the NFR would be a grind, but Wright does not view things that way.
“I actually like it more at the NFR than any other rodeo because it’s such a fast-paced rodeo,” Wright said about competing in two events. “You don’t have time to think, and you don’t have time to get tired. You’re just going, going, going. That’s one thing I like about it and wish every rodeo was like that.”
Wright leads the all-around standings with ($505,834) and bull riding ($413,842) and second in saddle bronc riding with $248,123.
Cole Reiner nabs first career round win in Vegas
Bareback rider Cole Reiner won Round 6 and Round 9 at the 2020 Wrangler NFR in Arlington, Texas. He had never captured glory at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas – until Sunday night.
Reiner won Round 4 with an 89-point ride on Sankey ProRodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Southlands Shoutin’ Shoes.
“I was on that horse before, and I was 88 points a few years ago on that horse in Rapid City, S.D.,” said Reiner, 23. “Wade Sankey is a great stock contractor and he put a halter on him and if that was probably his best trip he has ever had right there so I was very thankful.”
And he was thrilled to celebrate in Las Vegas.
“I’m very excited to get my first round win here (at the Thomas & Mack),” Reiner said. “Moving forward, I need to mark my horse out (Monday night) it is as simple as that. This is nothing to get ahead of myself about. I don’t know what I have (Monday), and it doesn’t matter. I need a strong mark out first jump and spur and that is the same goal every time out and hopefully I will have the same outcome.”
Steer wrestler Hunter Cure strikes again
Hunter Cure, a two-time PRCA Steer Wrestling World Champion in 2013 and 2015, is displaying his championship form at the 2022 NFR.
The Texas cowboy won Round 2 with a 3.7-second run and added a Round 4 win in 3.9 seconds on Sunday.
“I feel like I have been amped up like at my first NFR, then I tried to calm down, but it’s just finding the balance of being up and down and making it work!,” said Cure, 39.
Cure has moved up from fifth to second in the world standings with $177,357 and he has earned $67,827 at the NFR.
“That steer Stetson Jorgensen won second earlier, that steer handled exceptionally, I felt like I broke out honestly, but this is the only rodeo in the world where if you think you broke out, kick two more times and get down on your steer,” Cure said. “Ringo is not as seasoned here in Las Vegas, but I really feel that he’ll develop into a great horse in years to come”
Team ropers Tyler Wade/Trey Yates snare Round 4 glory
Team ropers Tyler Wade/Trey Yates are veterans of the Wrangler NFR and they used their experience to their benefit on Sunday.
Wade and Yates clocked a 3.9-second run to claim the Round 4 title.
“It was a good steer. I saw him handle it well so I knew I was going to give Trey a chance to go fast and he did,” Wade said. “He cleaned up and it came together.”
Yates concurred with his partner.
“Well, we’ve roped so many steers together and practiced for many scenarios,” Yates said. “I have full confidence (in him) no matter where we go. With a setup like this, he’s studied it so much. He’s been so in tune the last month that I knew he had a good chance to turn all ten. I messed up in Round 1 but I knew with him we would be able to bounce back and have a chance to win a lot of rounds together.”
Wade, like so many of the team ropers, spends plenty of time studying to help make the perfect run.
“Anybody that gets here knows the game really well, I’m going to bet,” Wade said. “But, I continue to be a student of the game. This is my fifth year here and being able to learn from my own mistakes is the biggest thing for me to bounce back faster.”
Saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston takes Round 4 crown
Zeke Thurston knows how to win at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas – he won PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding World Championships in 2016 and 2019.
Thurston was back to his winning ways on Sunday, grabbing the Round 4 crown with an 88.5-point ride on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Heaven on Earth.
“It was unridden, but I figured, you know, they are all going to get ridden at some point so why not be the guy,” Thurston said. “Really big, strong stud horse that bucked hard. I was able to get ahead of her and luckily, I stayed on.”
Thurston is fourth in the world standings with $222,547 and has won an event-best $78,709 so far at the NFR.
“It’s good. You just have to go at every one and do the best that you can. Some days you’re going to have the horse and some days you’re not. But if you go at them all the same, it usually works out.
“For me, my biggest confidence comes from my spur outs, and I was really confident in them. On a horse like that, that’s where you’re going to thrive. I always go with that and win, lose, or draw, we’re going to start the process all over again the next day. So, you might as well lay it all out there and see what you get.”
Barrel racer Emily Beisel takes victory lap after Round 4
Barrel racer Emily Beisel was doing anything to change her luck in Round 4 after back-to-back runs north of 18 seconds.
Beisel’s luck changed in a big way as she won Round 4 with a 13.60-second time.
“It’s amazing. Anytime you get to come down here and see (the media) it is always a huge blessing because it’s tough,” Beisel said. “Every night in barrel racing is a knife fight. But I’m so thankful for my horse. He’s been working so hard for me. I felt like the first couple of nights I was trying to cut corners a little too fast. Tonight, I gave him a little more room and he made it happen.”
Then Beisel talked about how she tried to change her fortunes in Round 4.
“We brought out all the good luck tonight,” Beisel said. “My husband is here and usually when he shows up things get better for me. My friend, Jimmie Smith, sent me an NFR goodie package before we left, and they included the socks that she wore when she won the round in Arlington, so I had those on tonight as well.”
2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results: Round 4, Dec. 4th
Bareback Riding: Fourth round: 1. Cole Reiner, 89 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Southland's Shoutin' Shoes, $28,914; 2. (tie) Cole Franks and Garrett Shadbolt, 87, $20,053 each; 4. (tie) Jess Pope, Caleb Bennett, Kaycee Feild and Tilden Hooper, 85.5, $6,063 each; 8. (tie) Tim O'Connell and R.C. Landingham, 84.5; 10. Rocker Steiner, 84; 11. Leighton Berry, 83; 12. Ty Breuer, 82.5; 13. Clayton Biglow, 80.5; 14. Orin Larsen, 68.5; 15. Tanner Aus, NS. Average leaders: 1. Jess Pope, 344 points on four head; 2. (tie) Cole Reiner and Tilden Hooper, 339; 4. (tie) Tim O'Connell, Kaycee Feild and R.C. Landingham, 336.5; 7. (tie) Cole Franks and Clayton Biglow, 334; 9. Ty Breuer, 330.5; 10. Rocker Steiner, 330; 11. Garrett Shadbolt, 326; 12. Leighton Berry, 322; 13. Caleb Bennett, 308.5; 14. Tanner Aus, 234 points on three head; 15. Orin Larsen, 217.5. World standings: 1. Jess Pope, $239,212; 2. Cole Reiner, $207,346; 3. Kaycee Feild, $188,244; 4. Leighton Berry, $169,107; 5. Tilden Hooper, $166,559; 6. Caleb Bennett, $163,353; 7. R.C. Landingham, $159,333; 8. Tim O'Connell, $157,750; 9. Tanner Aus, $157,185; 10. Cole Franks, $154,096; 11. Rocker Steiner, $144,328; 12. Clayton Biglow, $142,671; 13. Garrett Shadbolt, $134,002; 14. Orin Larsen, $133,784; 15. Ty Breuer, $115,749.
Steer Wrestling: Fourth round: 1. Hunter Cure, 3.4 seconds, $28,914; 2. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Rowdy Parrott, 3.8, $20,053 each; 4. (tie) Will Lummus and Dakota Eldridge, 4.1, $9,793 each; 6. Tristan Martin, 4.3, $4,664; 7. Nick Guy, 4.4; 8. Timmy Sparing, 4.9; 9. Kyle Irwin, 5.2; 10. Jesse Brown, 6.5; 11. Tanner Brunner, 7.4; 12. Dirk Tavenner, 13.8; 13. Stetson Jorgensen, 21.2; 14. (tie) J.D. Struxness and Ty Erickson, NT. Average leaders: 1. Hunter Cure, 17.3 seconds on four head; 2. Tristan Martin, 18.1; 3. Rowdy Parrott, 18.2; 4. Kyle Irwin, 18.3; 5. Jesse Brown, 20.4; 6. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Dakota Eldridge, 20.9; 8. Will Lummus, 26.8; 9. Stetson Jorgensen, 33.1; 10. Tanner Brunner, 42.8; 11. Ty Erickson, 15.2 seconds on three head; 12. J.D. Struxness, 16.3; 13. Nick Guy, 22.8; 14. Timmy Sparing, 24.1; 15. Dirk Tavenner, 26.5. World standings: 1. Stetson Jorgensen, $213,680; 2. Hunter Cure, $177,357; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $166,051; 4. Will Lummus, $162,425; 5. Kyle Irwin, $146,362; 6. J.D. Struxness, $141,110; 7. Dakota Eldridge, $138,581; 8. Tristan Martin, $137,404; 9. Ty Erickson, $129,909; 10. Jesse Brown, $124,564; 11. Rowdy Parrott, $119,578; 12. Nick Guy, $116,935; 13. Tanner Brunner, $106,271; 14. Dirk Tavenner, $94,532; 15. Timmy Sparing, $91,312.
Team Roping: Fourth round: 1. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 3.9 seconds, $28,914 each; 2. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 4.5, $22,851; 3. (tie) Jr. Dees/Levi Lord and Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 4.7, $14,690; 5. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 5.0, $7,462; 6. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 8.8, $4,664; 7. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 8.9; 8. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 9.2; 9. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 10.1; 10. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 33.4; 11. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp and Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, NT. Average leaders: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 22.4 seconds on four head; 2. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 28.0; 4. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 13.3 seconds on three head; 5. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 13.7; 6. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 14.1; 7. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 15.4; 8. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 24.7; 9. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 10.2 seconds on two head; 10. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 12.7; 11. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill and Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 13.6; 13. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 14.2; 14. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 19.1; 15. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 37.5. World standings (headers): 1. Kaleb Driggers, $274,486; 2. Clay Tryan, $177,514; 3. Andrew Ward, $169,595; 4. Tanner Tomlinson, $168,434; 5. Jr. Dees, $157,732; 6. Dustin Egusquiza, $138,874; 7. Tyler Wade, $137,487; 8. Coleman Proctor, $133,438; 9. Clay Smith; $127,765; 10. Rhen Richard, $126,534; 11. Jake Orman, $125,380; 12. Lightning Aguilera, $115,111; 13. Cody Snow, $113,968; 14. Chad Masters, $105,527; 15. Riley Minor, $99,022. World standings (heeler): 1. Junior Nogueira, $274,486; 2. Jake Long, $169,245; 3. Patrick Smith, $168,434; 4. Buddy Hawkins II, $168,053; 5. Levi Lord, $159,130; 6. Jade Corkill, $143,706; 7. Travis Graves, $139,588; 8. Trey Yates, $133,924; 9. Logan Medlin, $133,438; 10. Jeremy Buhler, $127,469; 11. Brye Crites, $126,722; 12. Wesley Thorp, $113,968; 13. Joseph Harrison, $110,199; 14. Jonathan Torres, $107,658; 15. Brady Minor, $99,022.
Saddle Bronc Riding: Fourth round: 1. Zeke Thurston, 88.5 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's Heaven On Earth, $28,914, 2. Chase Brooks, 88, $22,851; 3. (tie) Stetson Wright and Kolby Wanchuk, 86.5, $14,690 each; 5. Logan Hay, 84.5, $7,462; 6. (tie) Lefty Holman and Wyatt Casper, 82, $2,332; 8. Ryder Wright, 78.5; 9. Kole Ashbacher, 77.5; 10. Brody Cress, 76.5; 11. Tanner Butner, 74.5; 12. (tie) Sage Newman, Layton Green, Kade Bruno and Dawson Hay, NS. Average leaders: 1. Zeke Thurston, 348.5 points on four head; 2. Lefty Holman, 346; 3. Stetson Wright, 345; 4. Kolby Wanchuk, 343; 5. Logan Hay, 337; 6. Kole Ashbacher, 328.5; 7. Tanner Butner, 327; 8. Wyatt Casper, 326.5; 9. Brody Cress, 314; 10. Sage Newman, 259 points on three head; 11. Chase Brooks, 256.5; 12. Dawson Hay, 253.5; 13. Kade Bruno, 248; 14. Ryder Wright, 242; 15. Layton Green, 162.5 points on two head. World standings: 1. Sage Newman, $308,349; 2. Stetson Wright, $248,123; 3. Lefty Holman; $226,201; 4. Zeke Thurston, $222,547; 5. Brody Cress, $198,707; 6. Kolby Wanchuk; $176,967; 7. Logan Hay, $174,312; 8. Ryder Wright, $171,920; 9. Chase Brooks, $161,533; 10. Layton Green, $148,993; 11. Kade Bruno, $147,726; 12. Dawson Hay, $141,771; 13. Wyatt Casper, $137,688; 14. Tanner Butner, $133,481; 15. Kole Ashbacher, $127,543.
Tie-Down Roping: Fourth round: 1. Marty Yates, 7.4 seconds, $28,914; 2. John Douch, 7.7, $22,851; 3. Riley Webb, 7.8, $17,255; 4. (tie) Haven Meged and Caleb Smidt, 8.1, $9,793 each; 6. Kincade Henry, 8.4, $4,664; 7. Tyler Milligan, 9.4; 8. Zack Jongbloed, 10.6; 9. Cory Solomon, 10.7; 10. Ty Harris, 11.3; 11. Macon Murphy, 11.4; 12. Hunter Herrin, 11.6; 13. Shad Mayfield, 12.5; 14. Shane Hanchey, 13.2; 15. Tuf Cooper, 18.0. Average leaders: 1. Caleb Smidt, 30.3 seconds on four head; 2. Haven Meged, 33.0; 3. Cory Solomon, 35.2; 4. Riley Webb, 39.4; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 40.2; 6. Shad Mayfield, 40.4; 7. Macon Murphy, 43.4; 8. Hunter Herrin, 46.2; 9. Ty Harris, 46.8; 10. Shane Hanchey, 49.2; 11. Tyler Milligan, 49.7; 12. Kincade Henry, 23.9 seconds on three head; 13. Marty Yates, 27.3; 14. John Douch, 15.2 seconds on two head; 15. Tuf Cooper, 26.1. World standings: 1. Caleb Smidt, $241,827; 2. Shad Mayfield, $236,359; 3. John Douch, $214,270; 4. Haven Meged, $188,257; 5. Cory Solomon, $168,302; 6. Kincade Henry, $162,312; 7. Marty Yates, $161,185; 8. Hunter Herrin, $159,280; 9. Riley Webb, $156,885; 10. Shane Hanchey, $154,908; 11. Zack Jongbloed, $139,293; 12. Tuf Cooper, $134,382; 13. Tyler Milligan, $131,039; 14. Ty Harris, $128,937; 15. Macon Murphy, $123,255.
Barrel Racing: Fourth round: 1. Emily Beisel, 13.60 seconds, $28,914; 2. (tie) Margo Crowther and Lisa Lockhart, 13.65, $20,053 each; 4. Hailey Kinsel, 13.66, $12,125; 5. Stevi Hillman, 13.67, $7,462; 6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.73, $4,664; 7. Leslie Smalygo, 13.75; 8. Jordon Briggs, 13.77; 9. Kassie Mowry, 13.78; 10. Shelley Morgan, 13.80; 11. Jessica Routier, 13.91; 12. Sissy Winn, 13.96; 13. Wenda Johnson, 14.05; 14. Bayleigh Choate, 14.23; 15. Dona Kay Rule, 14.29. Average leaders: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 55.19 seconds on four runs; 2. Jordon Briggs, 55.25; 3. Margo Crowther, 55.26; 4. Wenda Johnson, 55.35; 5. Leslie Smalygo, 55.49; 6. Shelley Morgan, 55.55; 7. Sissy Winn, 55.94; 8. Bayleigh Choate, 56.32; 9. Hailey Kinsel, 59.75; 10. Kassie Mowry, 60.21; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 60.62; 12. Dona Kay Rule, 60.83; 13. Stevi Hillman, 61.05; 14. Jessica Routier, 61.68; 15. Emily Beisel, 64.52. World standings: 1. Jordon Briggs, $212,496; 2. Hailey Kinsel, $199,342; 3. Wenda Johnson, $177,763; 4. Dona Kay Rule, $164,956; 5. Margo Crowther, $149,775; 6. Lisa Lockhart, $144,304; 7. Emily Beisel, $140,340; 8. Stevi Hillman, $138,064; 9. Shelley Morgan, $137,250; 10. Kassie Mowry, $125,404; 11. Sissy Winn, $119,310; 12. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $107,759; 13. Leslie Smalygo, $106,578; 14. Bayleigh Choate, $100,893; 15. Jessica Routier, $96,863.
Bull Riding: Fourth round: 1. Stetson Wright, 92 points on Salt River Rodeo Company's Belly Dump, $28,914; 2. Trevor Kastner, 89, $22,851; 3. Trey Kimzey, 87.5, $17,255; 4. (tie) Josh Frost and Ky Hamilton, 86.5, $9,793 each; 6. Cole Fischer, 85.5, $4,664; 7. (tie) Jeff Askey, Garrett Smith, Tristen Hutchings, Maverick Potter, Jared Parsonage, Trey Holston, JR Stratford, Creek Young, Lukasey Morris and Reid Oftedahl, NS. Average leaders: 1. Stetson Wright, 263.5 points on three head; 2. Josh Frost, 261; 3. Trevor Kastner, 253; 4. Ky Hamilton, 249.5; 5. Trey Kimzey, 173.5 points on two head; 6. Garrett Smith, 172.5; 7. Tristen Hutchings, 90.5 points on one head; 8. (tie) Jeff Askey, and JR Stratford, 90; 10. Creek Young, 86.5; 11. Cole Fischer, 85.5; 12. Jared Parsonage, 81.5; 13. (tie) Maverick Potter, Trey Holston, Lukasey Morris, NS. 16. Reid Oftedahl, Out. World standings: 1. Stetson Wright, $413,842; 2. Josh Frost, $275,165; 3. Jeff Askey, $216,848; 4. Ky Hamilton, $183,510; 5. Trevor Kastner, $178,309; 6. Garrett Smith, $177,540; 7. Tristen Hutchings, $166,897; 8. Trey Kimzey, $147,903; 9. JR Stratford, $142,943; 10. Maverick Potter, $126,065; 11. Creek Young, $125,360; 12. Jared Parsonage, $122,314; 13. Trey Holston, $118,892; 14. Cole Fischer, $110,994; 15. Lukasey Morris, $110,667; 16. Reid Oftedahl, $107,944.
All-Around: 1. Stetson Wright, $505,834; 2. Caleb Smidt, $240,055; 3. Josh Frost, $185,284; 4. Haven Meged, $174,666; 5. Taylor Santos, $159,179; 6. Marty Yates, $158,811; 7. Zack Jongbloed, $140,592; 8. Coleman Proctor, $138,605; 9. Rhen Richard, $129,783; 10. Paul David Tierney, $118,792.
Top Gun Leader: 1. Caleb Smidt, $92,311; 2. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Jess Pope, $79,953 each; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, $79,020; 5. Zeke Thurston, $78,709; 6. Lefty Holman, $76,222; 7. Stetson Wright, $72,491; 8. Hunter Cure, 67,827; 9. (tie) Levi Lord and Jr. Dees, $61,065 each.
ROUND 3
Team ropers Tomlinson/Smith win Round 3 in record fashion
LAS VEGAS – The stage wasn’t too big for team ropers – newcomer Tanner Tomlinson and world champion Patrick Smith Saturday night.
The duo clocked a Round 3 record 3.6-second time for the win at the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge before 17,703 spectators at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Tomlinson, 22, is making his NFR debut, and Smith, 42, is returning for the 13th time and first since 2015.
“Yeah, it was awesome, the guys right before us (Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves) went 3.8,” Smith said. “There were a bunch of 4-second runs so it kind of takes the thinking out of it for us. All we know is we’ve gotta go fast.”
Smith has won world titles in 2005 and 2010.
Tomlinson acknowledged his history-making run was a blur.
“Oh, I have been really nervous the last couple of nights, since this is my first time. It’s just happened so fast when I’m going after them, After Dustin went, I was just seeing blood.”
Saddle bronc rider Lefty Holman makes it two in a row
It didn’t take Lefty Holman long to double his Wrangler NFR pleasure. A night after winning his first career NFR round – Round 2 with an 87-point ride on Four Star Rodeo’s Wall Street – Holman captured Round 3 with a 90.5-point ride on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company’s Sun Glow.
“That’s my first 90 (point ride) in this building,” Holman said. “I’d known that this horse coming into the day had won a lot of rounds so I knew if I did my job things would work out. I wanted to focus on getting my spur out. I know a couple of guys have had trouble with that so once my feet came clean, it was game over.”
Holman said the Round 2 victory was a key to his Round 3 win, especially mentally.
“Today I was much looser than I was (Friday),” Holman said. “I wasn’t as fired up. After the go-round win yesterday, it’s more about proving to yourself that you belong here and you’re a winner. I was a lot calmer, had more focus and even some tunnel-vision. I just hope I keep doing that throughout the week.”
Holman wants to keep this momentum going as he eyes a gold buckle.
“The world championship is definitely in the back of my mind but right now I have seven horses left in front of me,” Holman said. “I’m just going to keep attacking it one horse at a time. Like I said last night, win the day, win your horse and at the end of the week see what happens.”
Cory Solomon wins tie-down roping with 6.9-second run
Veteran tie-down roper Cory Solomon is competing in his ninth NFR and his experience and horsepower paid off for him in Round 3.
Solomon clocked the fastest time so far in the 2022 NFR with a 6.9-second time.
“I went into tonight with my mind made up, I knew I drew a really good calf,” Solomon said. “The first two nights, I’m a pretty positive person, but I knew I didn’t have a good chance at winning top money, so my goal was to make a good run and hopefully get him by the hold. The first night it worked out. The second night it didn’t. So, tonight drawing a good calf, I knew I had to capitalize on that, going up against the best guys in the world. These chances don’t come very often. Whenever this comes you just have to take advantage of it, and you’ve got to make the best of it.”
Solomon was treating his Round 3 just like a run he does in practice.
“I was just ready to get things going tonight, I don’t think the nerves ever go away in a rodeo like this and fans like this. But I just have to control them. I treat this like my practice pen now, earlier in my career I felt like I had to show people stuff here and now it’s just like my practice pen so it’s good nerves now. I’m just so thankful to get out there and have a good horse now that God blessed me with. I am just so thankful to be doing this.”
Solomon also was quick to credit his horsepower as well.
“That’s my good horse, his name is Play. He’s from Brazil. I rode him in 2020 in Arlington, that was his first year in the U.S. and he had a little injury last year and I brought him here. I rode him one day before we left. He had been off about five months before this. I just thought I would take this opportunity to ride him as much as I can for as long as I can while he’s healthy.”
Pope rises to occasion with Round 3 victory
The last two years Jess Pope has been at his best at the Wrangler NFR winning consecutive average crowns.
The Waverly, Kan., cowboy was in top form Saturday capturing Round 3 with an 86.5-point ride on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Mr. Harry.
“I had never been on that horse. I’ve seen him go a lot and I’ve seen him buck a lot and I always thought that was a bucking son of gun,” said Pope, 24. “I was a little bit nervous when I saw my name next to him, but I sure am glad it worked out. He is one to run you off your riggin’ and he is hitting you in your back trying to bring your upper body forward. It is one of those deals you have to dig down deep and see how bad you want it and see how much you can take. It is the most out of control in control chaos you have been involved in.”
Pope has a simple approach to the remaining rounds. He’s atop the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $233,149.
“I’m just going to take it one horse at a time,” he said. “I can’t control anything other than what I do and if I show up and nod my head and know that I gave it my all every time after that I’m pleased with how everything ends.”
Steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen muscles his way to Round 3 win
Steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen came into the Wrangler NFR as the regular season leader and hasn’t taken his foot of the gas at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Jorgensen, a four-time qualifier for the NFR, leads the world standings with $213,630.
“I got a really good start at the barrier, steer went to the right, which is going to happen when you get a start like I did.,” Jorgensen said. “My hazer walled him off for me and I finished him on the ground.
“Oh, you always get nervous, but it’s a good nervous, when you’re at the NFR if you don’t have some nerves, then something is wrong.”
Jorgensen was riding standout horse, Mable.
“Mable did a great job, came from Garrett Henry and just is the type of horse that does what needs to be done.”
Bull riders Garrett Smith and JR Stratford split Round 3 win
Bull riders Garrett Smith and JR Stratford split the Round 3 victory with 90-point rides.
Smith’s ride came aboard Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Evil Intentions and Stratford was riding Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Curly Bill.
“That bull is incredible. He got rode for a 92 last year (Creek Young, Round 3) and I knew I had a good chance to win the round. He almost got my hand from me, but I was able to hold on and stay on.
“The whole mental side of bull riding is huge, and I don’t think a lot of people see it. It is physical but the mental part is huge because just like last night, you can go out and not do well and then you have to bounce right back the following night with another bucking bull.”
Stratford also was thrilled with his score.
“It’s a dream come true. It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little boy,” Stratford said. “I will say, the nerves were pretty high the first two rounds and it’s a blessing to get one knocked down.
“My adrenaline really gets running. I’d say before the round there’s a lot of nerves going through me but when I sat in the bucking chutes all three nights, it all went away.
Barrel racer Hailey Kinsel takes another victory lap in Round 3
Make it two in a row for barrel racer Hailey Kinsel. The Texas cowgirl, who won Round 3 with a 13.61-second time, was even quicker on Saturday with a 13.59-second winning time.
“She just worked and was outstanding,” Kinsel said of Sister. “I was top of the ground, first out. That’s something you want to take advantage of if you can, so I was glad we were able to put it together tonight.”
Kinsel said the order of who runs plays a key role in strategy.
“One, it helps the timing for when your horse needs to be ready and then of course there’s ruts,” Kinsel said. “When you don’t have to run through them as the first out, you create them. On a night like tonight, I can really focus on going out there and doing my job knowing she will have good footing."
ROUND 2
Stetson Wright makes history while winning Round 2 in bull riding
LAS VEGAS – Add another line to the ever-growing impressive resume of Stetson Wright.
Wright, with his 88-point winning bull ride on Dakota Rodeo’s Pookie Holler, became the youngest cowboy in PRCA history to surpass the $2 million dollar mark in career earnings.
Wright, who is 23 years-old and 240 days, upped his unofficial career earnings to $2,050,520.
“Every goal to me is just as important. To cross that $2 million dollar mark, it’s special,” Wright said. “I’m speechless. When I hear something like that, it makes me emotional. I’m the luckiest guy on the planet and I can’t be thankful enough for how these last four years have gone.”
Wright, who joined the PRCA in 2018, has won five world titles – three in all-around (2019-21) and one in bull riding (2020) and one in saddle bronc riding (2021).
Wright earned $49,666 with his bull riding victory and $7,462 by placing fifth in saddle bronc riding with his 85-point ride on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Cancun Moon.
“He’s a good bull, he’s an awkward build and bucking bull so you have to ride him really funky,” Wright said. “I’ve never had to ride a bull the way I rode him.”
“It gives you a lot of momentum and the confidence is everything. This was the eliminator pen for us. For Ky (Hamilton, who had a 77-point ride) and me to ride these top-ranked bulls, it gives you the thought that ‘you should be able to ride all of the bulls.’ Right now, I feel 10-feet tall and bulletproof. I’m sure Ky feels the same way.”
Tie-down roper Caleb Smidt makes it two in a row
Tie-down roper Caleb Smidt keeps on winning. After capturing Round 1 with a 7.5-second run he added the Round 2 victory with an even quicker 7.2-second run.
In two nights, Smidt has earned $57,827 and is second in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $217,343. He trails leader Shad Mayfield by $19,016.
“There’s truly no words to describe it, there’s no other feeling like it,” said Smidt about his winning ways.
After winning Round 1, Smidt was able to slow everything down.
“I just came back tonight and did my job, I tried not to think too much about it,” said Smidt, 33.
Smidt was to the point when talking about his game plan for the remainder of the NFR.
“I’m going to do the same thing I did the last two nights,” he said. “As long as I keep having fun and keep my steps simple, it’ll be a lot of fun here.”
Bareback rider Leighton Berry gets first career NFR round win
At the 2020 Wrangler NFR, Leighton Berry was on the cusp of a round win placing second three times.
Berry doesn’t have to wait any longer for NFR glory.
The Weatherford, Texas, cowboy had an 86.5-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Top Egyptian to win Round 2.
“Man, it feels like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Berry, 23. “I won second in Round 2, 3 and 4 in Arlington (Texas, at the 2020 Wrangler NFR) and I have just been craving to get one of those buckles and to finally have one means the world to me. It feels great to win (a round in Las Vegas). I have been dreaming of this since I was a little kid.”
Berry was no stranger to Top Egyptian.
“What’s funny is I was first out on the San Angelo (Texas) Chute-Out (in April) on that horse, and I thought I made an even better ride then and I was only 86,” Berry said. “That horse is phenomenal. Cullen Pickett, I can’t say enough about him, he raises such great bucking horses and takes time with them. Every time I have one by my name, I get full of jitters. I love getting on Cullen Pickett bucking horses.”
Veteran steer wrestler Hunter Cure grabs Round 2 victory
Steer wrestler Hunter Cure is no stranger to NFR success as he has walked away with PRCA World Championships in 2015 and 2018.
Cure, of Holliday, Texas, returned to the Wrangler NFR for the first time since 2019 and was taking a victory lap after Round 2 with a 3.7-second time.
“I got such an aggressive start, I felt like I broke out and at most rodeos, I would have,” said Cure, a six-time NFR qualifier in 2009, 2013, 2015, 2018-19. “The steer got out fast and really didn’t have a chance to build up a lot of speed, so he didn’t handle it as well as some of the others, but it worked and first is first and now on to the next one.”
Cure, a savvy veteran, believes he now has his emotions in check.
“The first round always seems to get to me, not sure what it is but otherwise, nerves aren’t an issue,” Cure said.
Saddle bronc rider Lefty Holman captures first career round win
The charismatic Lefty Holman couldn’t wipe the smile off his face.
The Visalia, Calif., cowboy was grinning ear-to-ear after winning Round 2 with an 87-point ride on Four Star Rodeo’s Wall Street.
“It truly is the best feeling in the world,” Holman said. “When you work so hard to get here and then you are able to succeed here, it’s the best. I’m blessed with a great support system and super grateful for it.”
Holman was riding Wall Street for the third time which helped his cause.
“Yeah, that’s a California buckin’ horse. It’s a cool deal that is going on and definitely a win I will never forget,” Holman said.
Holman made his NFR debut in 2022 in Arlington, Texas, and he was thrilled to be in the yellow bucking chutes in Vegas.
“Everything is just right on top of you. The energy in there is something that I’ve never felt,” Holman said. “My heart was pounding when I got off. I looked up and my parents were hollering. It just feels like there’s people breathing down your neck. It’s the craziest feeling in the world.”
Team ropers Smith/Long top Round 2
Team roping header Clay Smith broke his right leg on June 28, but he was bound and determined to qualify for the Wrangler NFR with his then recently acquired partner Jake Long
That mission was accomplished and on Thursday the duo added a Round 2 win to their accolades.
“It’s good. Good to catch one. There’s enough money to where every round means something so it’s good to get it started,” Smith said.
Long is thrilled to be teamed up with Smith, a two-time world champ in 2018 and 2019.
“Well, I think a great header like him (Clay Smith) isn’t going to miss very often,” Long said. “I was as shocked as anybody when that first one (rope) didn’t stay on (in Round 1). I wasn’t very worried about it happening too often.”
After an injury-riddled regular season, Smith pointed out the reasons to his late-season surge
“I had a horse that really helped and Jake that didn’t mess up so that was the key,” Smith said.
Long, a 12-time NFR qualifier, is excited to be roping in the Thomas & Mack Center.
“Well, I think it’s always fit me because I like to be aggressive,” he said. “As a heeler, it’s about getting out there and getting to your spot fast enough. To get into a spot where you can do it fast enough without affecting the steer, that’s the challenge.”
Smith has mapped out a strategy moving forward
“That’s something we’ve talked about. I’m going to try my best to give him something to win on the 10th round because since I’ve been here, it’s always come down to the last steer,” Smith said. “We’re going to have to be pretty aggressive from here on out. I’m just hoping I set him up.”
Barrel racer Hailey Kinsel takes Round 2 victory
Barrel racer Hailey Kinsel flexed her muscles with a 13.61-second run to take the Round 2 crown.
“It’s always a great crowd on a Friday night at the Thomas & Mack. I just changed a couple of things about my approach into the first barrel and everything else stayed just about the same. We got in the flow, and it felt good.
The margins in barrel racing are razor thin so she made adjustments for Round 2.
“It does just a tiny bit. It feels enough out-of-whack that you have to jump over an additional hump. Luckily, we smoothed that out tonight. My horse (Sister) is so fast and she allowed me not to make many mistakes. She pushes me to be better every night.
“It’s special, it’s tiny, and it’s a lot of energy packed into one little place. It’s a rush like you’d never feel anywhere else."
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl suffers injury in Round 2
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl was injured during Round 2 while aboard Rafter H Rodeo Livestock’s Under the Influence. Oftedahl, who is from Raymond, Minn., was thrown forward and hit the bull’s head and tossed to the arena dirt.
Oftedahl, who was wearing a helmet, was diagnosed with a closed head injury by the Justin Sports Medicine Team and was transported for further evaluation.
