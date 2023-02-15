A wreck on Interstate 20 near Ranger Tuesday afternoon led to an hours-long closure.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, agencies responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. after the driver of a box truck, traveling eastbound, failed to control its speed and collided with a truck tractor towing a semitrailer, which had slowed along with other traffic.
DPS said the box truck driver was seriously injured, and transported to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment.
An oil and fuel spill also caused delays as the roadway was shut down for HazMat crews to clean up. The roadway remained closed for roughly four hours before reopening Tuesday evening.
DPS said the investigation is ongoing.
