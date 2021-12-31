With the availability of vaccines welcoming in the start of 2021, life seemingly returned to a “new normal” following a year ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.
With businesses, schools and communities picking back up, here are some of the newsmakers from 2021.
January was a big month for the Aledo Bearcat football team, which made Texas history by claiming its 10th UIL state title on Jan. 15 with a 52-21 victory over Crosby.
And just west, the Mineral Wells ISD athletic program took building steps toward its future with the selection of dual (not dueling) athletic directors in Seth Hobbs over boys’ programs and Tony Raffaele over girls’ programs.
Those commuting through Weatherford the morning of Jan. 29 may have been shocked to see the rubble on the southeast quadrant of the square, where a vehicle in the early morning hours crashed into the downtown building. The building was unoccupied at the time, the driver was later arrested and construction wrapped up later in the year to reconstruct that portion.
In February, the Mineral Wells community — and the nation — mourned the loss of Millie Hughes-Fulford, who died at the age of 75. A native of Mineral Wells, Hughes-Fulford made history in the astronautical world as the first woman to fly as a NASA payload specialist. A street near the Mineral Wells Airport was eventually renamed in her honor.
Residents in Parker County that month were introduced to one of two new convenience centers for year-round disposal, an alternative to the annual county clean-up day.
In Peaster, a couple of athletes made history, as Jayden Canafax and Cole Tierce sat down to sign letters of intent to play football at the collegiate level, a mere four years after the football program was started and less than a year after the Greyhounds entered the University Interscholastic League.
Most won’t forget late February, when Winter Storm Uri slammed into Texas, creating havoc in the forms of power outages, frozen pipes, treacherous roads and more. But as many sought refuge at churches, warming stations or relatives’ homes, the situation also provided for many to step up, donating items, delivering firewood and cooking homemade meals for those in need.
In March, Parker County remembered the legacy of longtime Sheriff Larry Fowler, who died Feb. 27 at the age of 82. He had served as sheriff since 2004. Two weeks later, his predecessor, Russ Authier was sworn in as sheriff.
The Lady Warriors of Community Christian had much to celebrate on March 6, as they hoisted the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship basketball championship with a win over the Victory Baptist Patriots.
Two other athletic programs saw a staffing shuffle, as former Weatherford head football coach Billy Mathis took the reins of the Brock Eagles program. In his wake, Weatherford ISD named Aubrey Sims, formerly of Iowa Park, as its new athletic director and head football coach.
Both men enjoyed success this year, leading their respective teams into the playoffs.
The Mineral Wells Rams soccer boys made school history in March, sporting freshly blonde locks while plowing five rounds deep in the playoffs and coming up three wins shy of a state title. It was the furthest they had ever gone in the postseason, well-surpassing their regional quarterfinal playoff a few years prior.
Later that month, Aledo ISD made national news after a bullying incident involving students and a social media page for “slave trading.” The incident led to packed school board meetings, during which residents, students and parents spoke up and spoke out against bullying. The district said “disciplinary consequences” had been assigned to the students involved, but declined to go into more detail, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
Mineral Wells Fire Chief Mike Pool announced his intent to retire on May 1, the same day former Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Dunn was named as Pool’s replacement.
That same week, a familiar face was selected to lead Millsap ISD as Edie Martin took the torch from outgoing MISD Superintendent Deann Lee.
May also saw a new Weatherford girls basketball coach and girls’ athletic director named in Jeff Guice, who came over from Mason.
Later that month, Zonta Club of Parker County welcomed Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott as a guest speaker at their annual luncheon.
June 3 was a monumental day for the city of Mineral Wells, as the project details and incentives of a deal between local government entities and the historic Baker Hotel were revealed.
Weatherford College trustees in mid-June found themselves facing a packed boardroom after a rumor that the college would be shutting down its fire academy. A couple of then-instructors and former students from all over lined up to speak in support of the academy and how much it has helped staff many fire departments.
At the time, President Tod Allen Farmer said the college would not be shutting down the academy, though they were seeking funding options to be able to maintain the program. Members from Emergency Services District 1 approached WC about a potential partnership of sorts, and talks continued throughout the year.
Community Christian expanded past its historied basketball reputation, fielding the first baseball team, which completed its season in June.
In nearby Mineral Wells ISD, trustees, staff, students and the Mineral Wells chamber broke ground on the David Hardy Agricultural Science Facility beside the high school, the same week it was announced that the Weatherford College School of Nursing was gifted with a $1 million cash donation from the Wiggs Family Foundation.
An announcement in late August by Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall sparked excitement when the city and Fort Worth struck a boundary agreement to expand the ETJ by 228 acres south of Interstate 20 and east of Farm-to-Market Road 1187. Aledo had been working toward acquiring the land, a portion of Dean Ranch, since 2020 when it was put up for sale, Marshall said.
The East Parker County community also celebrated AISD Superintendent Susan K. Bohn being named Regional Superintendent of the Year as well as the high school’s first wrestling program. Regional recognition of the Aledo ISD school board would also come later in the year.
At Weatherford College, longtime coach Mark Osina announced his retirement in early July, and his replacement, Chris Lewis, was announced a short time later.
Beating the heat, the Parker County Peach Festival was back this year in a big way, with a record-setting crowd at roughly 40,000, according to the Weatherford chamber.
In mid-July, Film Alley drew a crowd that came to meet Donald Trump Jr., who was there signing his book as a fundraiser for the Parker County Republican Party.
July 19 was a “monumental” day for the Mineral Wells Fire Department, which welcomed in its new Ladder 2 truck with a traditional push-in ceremony by members of the department, the city and the community.
The month of August saw a dust-up between the Reno police chief and the city council over budget — and later — supposed instances of “misconduct, incompetence, corruption or malfeasance.” Both parties would go on to enter into a separation agreement in October, and the city swore in a new chief in November.
Palo Pinto County residents and ESD 2 also clashed over an ad valorem tax, as the community packed in to an Aug. 25 meeting to voice their protests prior to commissioners voting to enact a 10-cent sales tax.
It was also the month that schools returned to in-person learning, as many districts approved optional mask policies and remote learning was no longer funded by the state.
Members of Parker County’s ESD 1 deployed personnel and an engine in early September to help with rescue efforts in Louisiana after the coast was hit by Hurricane Ida.
A week later, the nation gathered together to remember the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York. Many of our local communities such as Weatherford, Mineral Wells and Willow Park, held commemorative ceremonies to remember the lives lost on that day.
On Sept. 22, a funeral service was held for American Legion Post 163 Commander Dan Robertson, who passed away earlier in the month at the age of 78. Robertson was an active member of the American Legion since 2014, serving as commander of the Weatherford post as well as the 17th district commander, among other contributions.
The Parker County Senior Center that same month welcomed a new interim executive director in Jennifer Bledsoe as the facility set its sights on future growth and new ideas to improve the “60-Plus Club,” including monthly birthday celebrations and regular “celebrity guests” to call bingo.
In late September, the community mourned the loss of Katelyn Vanhoozer, a well-known horse trainer and equestrian, not only valued for her equine knowledge but her networking and endearing personality to anyone she met. She was 27.
The month also included the emergence of several feral hogs in Mineral Wells, and the damage they continued to cause at a local country club led owners and the city to allow for feral hog night hunting to remedy the issue.
In October, the redistricting process began for the state as well as Parker and Palo Pinto counties, as communities worked to redraw local boundary lines for county and voting precincts, which would eventually be approved.
An incident in Millsap that involved the assault of a deaf teenager at a sleepover led to a 17-year-old’s arrest and an outcry from members in the community.
In mid-October, Mineral Wells City Manager Randy Criswell announced he would be resigning toward the end of the year to accept a new position in Wolfforth. Police Chief Dean Sullivan was named interim city manager, and is expected to hold that position until the city hires a replacement.
That same week, residents in Parker County were outraged after the Weatherford city council announced there would now be an annual fee for non-city residents to use the Weatherford Public Library.
City staff said more than 50 percent of patrons using the library were from outside of city limits, and asked county commissioners for additional funding, which they declined. A large donation in December allowed for those in low-income households to “apply” for fee assistance through the library.
In late October, Garner ISD welcomed its first FFA chapter in the school’s history.
Both Parker and Palo Pinto counties at the end of the month announced they would be joining in an opioid litigation settlement with Johnson & Johnson, part of a statewide agreement between Texas and three major drug distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — accused of downplaying the addictive properties of its opioid products to doctors as well as patients.
In early November, Brock added another trophy to its case, in the form of the 3A UIL Lone Star Cup, their third straight (COVID prevented a fourth the year prior) and seventh overall.
A couple of days later, residents got out the vote, saying no to school bonds in Garner and Springtown ISDs while passing a Gordon ISD bond. All eight Texas Constitutional amendments passed, and other propositions in various areas of the county were hit and miss.
Tragedy struck on Nov. 14, as photos and video captured the old Mineral Wells High School completely ablaze. Three juvenile suspects were charged with arson in the case, and the structure was ruled a complete loss.
That same week, the community of Poolville had reason to celebrate, as the school’s boys’ cross country program captured the state title, avenging their runners-up status the year prior.
In December, two football programs celebrated Thanksgiving on the field, as Brock and Strawn traveled to AT&T Stadium for their chance to host a state trophy.
The Strawn Greyhounds claimed victory over Motley County in the UIL 1A, Division II title game after a third-quarter mercy rule. It was their fifth state title and the third in the past five seasons.
The Brock Eagles ultimately came up short against Lorena. It was their only loss of the season.
