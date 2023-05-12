A National Weather Service team was dispatched to Palo Pinto County Friday morning to assess damage west of the county seat, Palo Pinto County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Hunter said.
“We don’t have any reports of injuries or any reports of significant damage,” he said, en route to join up with the NWS surveyors.
NWS meteorologist Juan Hernandez said the area the team was looking at looked to be "mainly contained to tree damage."
Hunter said at 10 a.m. it remained to be seen if a tornado or straight-line winds had caused what was looking like limited structural damage when storms blew across the county Thursday night.
“There was talk on the weather chat that there might have ben a touchdown of a tornado in the Strawn area,” he said. “But that’s not confirmed.”
The NWS had issued severe thunderstorms for most of the areas of Parker and Palo Pinto counties Thursday night, as well as a tornado warning and watch, and a flash flood warning, as storms penetrated, dropping an estimated 3-4 inches of rainfall.
Hunter said Sheriff Brett McGuire’s office also was reporting no injuries, flooding or major structure damage by mid-morning.
“We’re trying to get an idea of what (the total damage) is,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.