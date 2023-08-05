As you have perhaps noticed, my column has not appeared in the Democrat for some months now.
I am not dead nor was I terminated. Honestly, I have not had the energy or time to regularly string together 500 words about anything. During that time, my feebleness and Carole’s dementia have slowly taken their toll.
Five months ago, with the help of our children, we moved to West Fork, an assisted living/memory care facility here in Weatherford. They feed us well, keep our little apartment clean, launder our clothes, provide daily activities (including bingo), take us to our doctor’s appointments, and otherwise provide the services and medications that we need to live full lives at our age.
The staff that assists us is amazing — skillful, encouraging, compassionate, and cheerful as they carry out their complex and never-ending duties. It’s evident that each of them really cares about us and each other.
The residents here are also remarkable – caring, brave, and kind. As we gather for meals and I hear their stories, they remind me of Tennyson’s “Ulysses”:
Tho’ much is taken, much abides; and tho’
We are not now that strength which in old days
Moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are;
One equal temper of heroic hearts,
Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will
To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.
This being said, the transition has been difficult. Sometimes it feels like we have gone into exile. As nice as this place is, the partial loss of our independence, giving up our car, and the repetitious routine in a strange place has called for difficult adjustments of both mind and heart. But I try to remember the words of Jeremiah to the Babylonian exiles: “Seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.” So, with the Lord’s help, we are making this compassionate community our home.
Father Richard Rohr talks about crossing life’s thresholds, where we’re called upon to step from one familiar room into another strange, unknown stage of life. I’ve come to believe that Jesus’ knock at our door (Rev. 3:20) is not always because he wants to come in, but sometimes because he wants us to come out and embrace the new and different place that God has prepared for us. Either way, he will never leave us alone.
Lord, thank you for life that always has new beginnings. Amen.
Note to my readers: With the editor’s permission, “Notes From the Journey” will now become an occasional column, depending on time, energy, and the burr under my saddle.
