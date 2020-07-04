When I was growing up, there was a familiar name connected to the near west side of Weatherford’s business area. The name Corcanges was well known in those days. First it was a local drug store and later as a radio station.
In what seemed like the beginning of Weatherford, the west side of the square was the rock of Gibralter. The Carson Lewis Hotel was on the corner of Palo Pinto Street and it was anchored by the Haynes Opera House on the north end of the block. The Opera House burned and was replaced by the J. C. Penney Co. building. In 1951, the Kuteman-Hopkins building, which replaced the Carson-Lewis Hotel burned.
When the Kuteman-Hopkins building was built, there were several smaller stores from the Palo Pinto Street corner to the Penney store. The last store on the north end, next to the Penney building, was Corcanges Drug.
The Corcanges family operated the drug store for quite a few years. In addition to a neat soda fountain, there were all kinds of other things available. I well remember as a junior high student, my uncle Bob Ashcroft, making a couple of Sunday afternoon trips to the store to buy more kite string for my really high flying kite. They had about everything for sale.
After the big fire, Corcanges moved down York Avenue to the east end of Bowden’s, still in the west part of town. The drug store was there for a short time before it closed down. But, as they say, the beat goes on.
Achilles Corcanges, son of the druggist family, had been interested in radio since his Weatherford College days in 1922. He entered business in Mineral Wells and operated a number of businesses in the spa city before opening radio station KORC, that would have a branch in the Parker Hotel in Weatherford. When radio first came to the area, Amon Carter had KGKO in Fort Worth and the station was shared with WFAA in Dallas. Nor an uncommon thing in the very beginnings of radio.
KORC was a 250 watt station and had a range of about 50 miles. An earlier station had been planned by local businessmen but did not get off the ground before the Corcanges operation. It became a real household staple.
During World War II, Corcanges worked in Radar Coordination and even then envisioned a local radio station. He invented a device for lighting unattended airports while in the military. He installed a lighting device at the Mineral Wells airport where his radio station antenna and transmitter were located.
After selling the radio station, Achilles went back into retail management until he retired. He managed Green Oaks Inn, Park Plaza Motel and Howard Johnson’s Motel in Dallas. He died in 1980.
I don’t know about you, but the old familiar soda fountains and all the goodies they that went along with them are fond memories.
Vandagriff is a retired daily newspaper editor and college history professor emeritus who still writes, teaches and speaks. Contact: jvan222@sbcglobal.net or 817-341-3719.
