My mother was 16 going on 17 when the Constitution’s 19th amendment granting women the right to vote was finally ratified. Since the voting age was 21 at that time, she had to wait more than four years before she could cast her first ballot. I never heard her say which political party she favored but I assume she was a Democrat because we often gathered around the radio to listen to President Roosevelt and later mourned his death.
Mother’s political leanings first came to my attention when I was 10 years old during the 1948 presidential contest between Harry Truman and Thomas Dewey. We lived in a duplex on Travis Avenue in Fort Worth. Close by was a fire station which served as the neighborhood polling place. On election morning, mother and daddy left me at home and walked “around the corner” to cast their ballots. When they returned, they were fussing. Daddy, a strong Truman supporter, was irritated because mother had cancelled his vote by voting for Dewey. Her unapologetic explanation was: “I’d never vote for a president who said, ‘damn.’”
Daddy got his satisfaction when next morning’s headlines proclaiming Dewey’s victory proved to be premature. To his dying day, Daddy was an admirer of Harry Truman — maybe a little out of orneriness. If mother were alive today, I’m not sure if she would vote at all.
As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment we should remember that the right to vote wasn’t given to women. It was won in a 72-year struggle against strong opposition — even from other women. The women kept on marching, speaking out, lobbying, being arrested, harassed, but refusing to let their cause die. Finally, in 1919, after proving their worth in the war effort and the Spanish Flu epidemic, they won the support of a reluctant President Wilson. And in 1919, after failing six times in the past, the 19th amendment passed congress and was sent to the states for ratification.
By March of 1920, as time was running out, just one more state, Tennessee, was needed to ratify the amendment. After a long struggle in the legislature their senate voted its approval but the women lacked one vote in the house for victory. On the third and final roll call, with hope almost gone, the youngest representative, Harry T. Burn, changed his vote and the amendment passed, granting women the right to vote. Without his vote, the amendment would have failed, and the suffragettes would have been “back to square one.”
When asked why he had changed his vote from nay to yea, Burn revealed that between the second and third vote, he had received a note from his mother that read, in part, “Hurrah and vote for Suffrage and don’t keep them in doubt…I’ve been watching to see how you stood but have not seen anything yet…Don’t forget to be a good boy.”
After 72 years of American women’s struggle for the right to vote, it was a mother’s letter and its timely delivery that gave them the victory and changed the course of American history.
This is a prime example of a truth expressed by my favorite Texas folklorist J. Frank Dobie:
Love and attend to what exists.
Bear witness.
Trust the grand design you cannot see;
It is there and what you do is a part of it.
Note to my readers: During the last three months I’ve been dealing with some health problems and have not had the energy to write. Thanks to my family, doctors, and the prayers of my church and friends, my health is improving and strength is returning. So I will attempt to return, when possible, to my regular schedule. Thank you for your understanding and prayers.
John Paul Carter is a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
