Early this morning I saw a beautiful rainbow on my drive to work. I was reminded that beautiful new opportunities often follow difficult times. Without the storms and the rain, we would never have rainbows.
Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom recently gave a speech regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The 93-year-old monarch said, “I’m speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time, a time of disruption in the life of our country, a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.” People around the world have been negatively impacted to varying degrees by the recent pandemic.
Here at home, we have now entered a new normal phase of our daily lives where we must suffer necessary safety measures to protect both ourselves and those around us. We are inundated with reports of unemployment levels that have reached historic highs. Many have grown tired of social distancing measures and long for the human interaction associated with public gatherings. Simply put, many citizens just want to go back to a normal life.
I have great hope for our collective future because I believe in the character of our people. The people of our society have the type of character that not only defined our past, but will also shape our present and future. We will overcome the recent economic setbacks and emerge an even stronger society. We have citizens who are eager to work and to shape an even better life for themselves and their families. We are a business-friendly society with citizens who literally personify the hardy Texan spirit. We do not just live anywhere, this is Texas. Our greatest days lie ahead!
Weatherford College is preparing to take direct action in shaping the better days that lie just ahead. A pad has been cleared for the immediate construction of a new Workforce and Emerging Technologies Building. In an effort to get the unemployed retrained and back in the workforce, we have partnered with Workforce Solutions to do what has never been done in the great State of Texas. Workforce Solutions will be housed in the new building on our college campus. The unemployed will have a seamless transition from unemployment to jobs that pay family sustaining wages. Our first summer session enrollment is currently at an all-time high, and we are gearing up to provide even more scholarships and serve more students this fall. We are very serious about supporting both our highly valued, recently unemployed citizens and our business community.
Like the rainbow, an unparalleled arch of beauty and symbol of hope, Weatherford College will shine hope from our beautiful hilltop. We will serve our citizens and our community in a time of need, and play our part in a regional economic recovery. Weatherford College will become a beacon of hope for a whole new generation of students. Weatherford College will brilliantly shine like a colorful rainbow of hope.
Tod Allen Farmer is the president of Weatherford College.
