The invention of the automobile in the last century has proved to be a real game changer. America and the world went from people traveling no more than about 10 miles from their homes to going almost anywhere.
Activity going into the 20th century was fast and furious. Inventions, many of them connected with motorized travel, were blossoming all over. Life was no longer simple. Personally, I’m glad I don’t have to face the metroplex traffic going to and from work every day. One of my faculty office building neighbors at Northeast Campus retired and moved to Albany to get away from the”metro mess” as he calls it.
The introduction of the “horseless carriage” and the changes it inspired will be featured in my class at the Doss Center each Thursday evening in April. The invention sparked a number of other industries including petroleum, steel, rubber, highway construction and vacations just to name a few.
The invention of internal combustion engines in Europe prompted the ingenuity of Americans to purchase or build motors that could be attached to anything that rolled or that needed extra power to perform a task. Some attached the motors to create washing machines for use in the plains states and other seemingly other odd jobs.
Automobiles were hand built in the early days and therefore slow and costly. The new invention was referred to as a plaything for the rich. Ransom E. Olds and Henry Ford added an assembly line and a moving assembly process to allow for rapid production, creating numerous automobiles a day at cost most could afford.
With automobiles that could travel at breakneck speeds of “20 to 60” miles an hour and no train tracks to limit their routes, the American public went wild. Traveling coast to coast was limited only by the lack of all weather roads. The Bankhead Highway at least partially solved this problem by taking a southern route where the weather was generally better. The next step was finding a road surface and routes that would be compatible with driving.
Naturally, the idea of vacations and long distance travel would add to the other new industries. Where to go, where to spend the night and what to eat inspired a whole new set of businesses.
With the glut of automobiles today, another series of problems has developed, In the north Texas area, particularly north of Dallas, it is difficult to find a road that is not a toll road. The concrete threads of roads cover a lot of land that was once only for farming. That idea of rapid transit is very unpopular in some areas and the morning and evening commutes are punctuated with crashes each day.
Parts of the country have adapted to rapid transit systems, while the freedom loving travelers want their own cars when they want them. I think it’s funny the extremes drivers use to drive in the HOV lanes across the country.
California is a real enigma. BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) seems to be succeeding pretty well in removing cars from the freeways while their southern counterpart, Los Angles, is content to cope with the traffic problems.
I remember the kids growing up listening to “LA is a great big freeway, put a hundred down and buy a car.” Ironically, LA was an early player in rapid transit. A subway system was started in the early days but automotive and petroleum industries purchased the system and shut it down.
Early trips over the Bankhead to the “big city” was an all day affair when I was growing up. The Bankhead played an important part is the development of what would become a multi-industry proposition.
Vandagriff is a retired daily newspaper editor and college history professor emeritus, who still writes, teaches and speaks. Contact: jvan222@sbcglobal.net or 817-341-3719.
