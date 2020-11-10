Larry Ray Mask, 71, Willow Park, passed away on November 6, 2020. A memorial mass will be held for Larry at 10:00 a.m. on Veterans Day, November 11, at Holy Redeemer, 16250 Old Weatherford Rd, Aledo, TX 76008. Memorials may be sent to Holy Redeemer, 16250 Old Weatherford Rd, Aledo, TX 76008.…