Hello Millsap,
The city of Millsap is sponsoring its annual Tree Lighting today with vendors at 10 a.m., chili cook-off judging at 1 p.m. (prizes awarded), ugly Christmas sweater contest a 4:30 p.m. (more prizes) and a parade at 3 p.m. Santa will be there. Stop by and don’t forgot to get a free hotdog with all the fixings inside City Hall.
Dec.19 — Live Nativity Scene (by Holders Chapel) at the Cool Melon Stand at 6:30 p.m. and then again at 7:30 p.m.
Any time after dark you can drive out to Jeff and Donna Edwards’ home and see a Christmas wonderland that just gets bigger each year. Drive slowly and enjoy our Millsap “Radiance” as you pass 1851 Newberry.
If you are out on the 13th starting around 9 p.m., there is going to be a beautiful meteor shower that we should all be able to see if the sky is clear and dark. Then on Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn will have its closest alignment in 800 years creating a Christmas Star to remind the world of the reason for the season; is really about the birth of Jesus.
Keep your guard up and let’s all be safe and stay healthy this season.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
