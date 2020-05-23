Hello Millsap,

It’s time for baccalaureate. It will be at Palo Pinto Cowboy Church at 5 p.m. on May 24 with graduation on May 29 at 7:30 p.m. Congratulations to Cassandra Collins, valedictorian and Mackynlee McBride, salutatorian for the 2019-2020 MHS graduating class. Congratulations to all 70 members of the class upon completion of your high school career!

This coming Monday we celebrate Memorial Day and honor those who have died in active military duty. So many have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. We can never be grateful enough.

The Garden Club had a very successful garage sale, raising over $1,200. Thank you to all those who donated goods, time and money. Thank you to all those who came by to shop and offer support. The club plans on celebrating the scholarship recipients in July but the date has not been set.

This was supposed to have been written in 1869. It is interesting to see how it applies to today:

“And people stayed at home

And read books

And listened

And did exercise

And rested

And learned new ways of being

And people began to think differently

The earth also began to heal

And when the danger ended

And people found themselves

They grieved for the dead

And made new choices

And dreamed of new visions

And created new ways of living...”

Have a week full of gratitude.

