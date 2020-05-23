Hello Millsap,
It’s time for baccalaureate. It will be at Palo Pinto Cowboy Church at 5 p.m. on May 24 with graduation on May 29 at 7:30 p.m. Congratulations to Cassandra Collins, valedictorian and Mackynlee McBride, salutatorian for the 2019-2020 MHS graduating class. Congratulations to all 70 members of the class upon completion of your high school career!
This coming Monday we celebrate Memorial Day and honor those who have died in active military duty. So many have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. We can never be grateful enough.
The Garden Club had a very successful garage sale, raising over $1,200. Thank you to all those who donated goods, time and money. Thank you to all those who came by to shop and offer support. The club plans on celebrating the scholarship recipients in July but the date has not been set.
This was supposed to have been written in 1869. It is interesting to see how it applies to today:
“And people stayed at home
And read books
And listened
And did exercise
And rested
And learned new ways of being
And people began to think differently
The earth also began to heal
And when the danger ended
And people found themselves
They grieved for the dead
And made new choices
And dreamed of new visions
And created new ways of living...”
Have a week full of gratitude.
