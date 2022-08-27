“You’ll eat it if you’re hungry.”
I am sure most of us, well at least those of us who were raised in rural areas years ago, heard that expression, although it was far more than an expression. It was basically a command.
In my home, you had better like brown beans, potatoes and cornbread, because nothing else would be placed on the table for a special order.
Not only did you have to eat what was on the table, you had best eat about all of it.
Fortunately, I liked about everything, probably because there was an element of having no choice. I knew nothing else would be placed on the table.
A friend of mine said she was such a picky eater (as in spoiled) she would often hold her breath and cry until she was given a hot dog. Yep, she ate a lot of hot dogs.
Another friend would not cook anything with onions in it because she had a son who didn’t like onions, even if you basically could not taste them in the spaghetti sauce, for example.
I was determined never to give in to such demands from my children.
When we become parents, though, we tend to forget a lot about our past. and we overlook some promises we made to ourselves about not spoiling our children.
I was determined to make sure my kids would eat about anything, as I do, and not cater to their culinary whims or demands.
But little Travis Beasley changed that.
Travis, who was my oldest son’s classmate in Montessori school, became his best friend.
Up to that point, Chris was a great little eater, liked about everything. I was happy, of course, because that is the way it should be.
After being in school for a few months, though, he started being particular.
“I hate broccoli,” he said one evening out of the blue sky.
“No, you love broccoli,” I said.
Well, he refused to eat it, and started adding more things to his refusal list.
Puzzled, I questioned him about it because I also noticed that during this time he mentioned the name Travis as one of his friends at school.
After a few conversations with him, I discovered that, guess what, Travis was a very picky eater.
I also discovered that it was pointless to argue with him about it. I could only point out the benefits of a healthy diet, which is a message often difficult to relate to adults effectively much less small children.
Another thing we parents learn is that children can be painfully and frustratingly stubborn, pushing you as far as they can, and then some. That was especially true for Chris, who had a favorite t-shirt with the letters BYOB.
No, not “bring your own booze.” Rather, it stood for “be your own boy.”
And he sure was, at least with his parents. Maybe not with Travis. Peer pressure is powerful.
As much as I wanted to see him be a lover of all food, he became very picky. I never forced him to eat, of course, but I also knew that he was so stubborn he simply would rather be hungry than eat broccoli or brown beans or tomatoes, and the list grew.
So what was I to do?
I found myself doing something I vowed never to do: I fixed for him basically what he wanted, what I knew he would eat.
My youngest daughter was also picky as a child and lived on macaroni and cheese and french fries.
However, my oldest daughter and youngest son have always liked about everything. Go figure.
All four of my kids grew out of those picky days and now eat about everything.
Except my oldest daughter. She likes everything but is a vegan, convinced she will live to be well over a hundred.
Maybe she will, but is that long a life worth giving up steak or chicken or seafood...
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, a sister paper of the Weatherford Democrat. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
