In a few weeks school will begin whether in person or online. Regardless of the arrangements for the upcoming school year some things will stay the same.
Make sure your students eat a healthy breakfast, either at home or school will always be important. A healthy breakfast can help provide nutrition that optimize learning and help children maintain a healthy weight. Foods such as fruits, vegetables and protein also contain immune supporting nutrients.
A healthy breakfast should include, but is not limited to, the following components:
• Whole grains such as oats, whole wheat bread or quinoa
• Lean protein such as eggs or turkey sausage
• Fruit or vegetables such as berries, bananas, broccoli or spinach
• Dairy such as low-fat milk, yogurt or cottage cheese
These breakfast components assist our bodies with day to day bodily functions. Whole grains give us energy and fiber. Protein helps to keep us fuller longer, and fruit and vegetables provide us with vitamins, antioxidants and fiber. This combination of food is going to make sure you stay satisfied throughout the day and will keep you energized and focused.
To make breakfast quick and easy, try out these ideas below:
• Plan it out — Planning is key when it comes to breakfast. Create a menu of breakfast options for the week. When shopping, stick to these foods to help reduce the chance of choosing unhealthy options and to save you time and money.
• Prepare the night before — If time is limited in the morning, we tend to choose the first foods we see, which may not always be the healthiest. This can be avoided by either preparing the entire week’s meals or simply prepare portions of your breakfast to save you time.
Kathy Smith is a Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent in Parker County.
