It seems a travesty that February, the year’s shortest month, should contain two such important dates as Valentine’s and Presidents’ Day. Lincoln and love together should have at least 31 days! I dedicated my last column to Lincoln because the second Saturday edition of the Democrat came out on his birthday. So today, I’m backtracking almost two weeks to give Valentine’s and love their due!
Several years ago, at Lady Bird Johnson’s funeral, daughter Lucy said that her mother believed that love, in the end, usually leaves us with at least two feelings: “If only…” and “We will be forever grateful …” These two feelings are the tracks left behind when we love and are loved in return. Looking back on love, we often have both regret and gratitude.
The writer Paul Horgan complains, “Why is there no philosophy of pain incidental to love? We are prepared for it in all other human undertakings, but not love.” Indeed, pain is as much a part of love as ecstasy — especially the pain of regret.
Pain is inevitable because love can only exist in an environment of mutual freedom. And our human love, even at its best, is neither all-knowing nor all-powerful. As a result, we often find ourselves lamenting, “If only it could have been different” or “If we had only had more time.” Or remorsefully, we wish that we had done this or not done that — regretting that we were not perfect in our love.
However, “If only…” is not always a sign of failure. Often, it’s an indication that we have loved each other more deeply than is humanly possible.
On the other hand, besides exposing ourselves to the pain of regret, when we love deeply, we’re given invaluable gifts for which “we will be forever grateful.”
Whether it’s in the context of friendship, family, or marriage, the gifts of love are priceless and full of grace: faithful companionship in all seasons, a listening ear and kindred spirit, being accepted for who we are, a hand up when we’re down, patience and forgiveness when we fail, someone who believes in us even when we don’t believe in ourselves, and a nurturing presence that remains with us even beyond separation and death.
To love and be loved as God loves us is a gift of grace for which we cannot help but be forever grateful. That’s why the poet Robert Frost could write, “I crave the stain of tears, the aftermark of almost too much love.”
Happy Belated Valentine’s Day!
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
