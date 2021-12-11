Christmas is a wonderful time of the year for many reasons — not the least of them are the stories told of Christmases past. This story is my favorite and deserves to be told again.
Over 40 years ago, when I walked into Roy Parnell’s real estate office on the square in Glen Rose, I was looking for a little piece of land on the Brazos River. What I found was something far more valuable than the beautiful property he sold us — a priceless friendship with a truly generous man.
For the next 15 years, until his death, I would stop and have lunch with him on my way to the land. It usually took at least two hours because Roy was a big talker. But much more, he was a wonderful storyteller.
At this time of year, I always remember the story that Roy told me about his most memorable childhood Christmas. His father was working as a ranch hand in a remote area of West Texas. They lived in a two room, clapboard house down by the barns. The children had to stay inside on the days that it snowed because they didn’t have shoes.
The rancher was a hardened man who demanded much of his hands and paid little in return. Embittered by his own losses over the years, he forbade his wife from seeing to the needs of those who worked for him. Christmas gifts were not allowed.
On this Christmas Eve morning, the prospects for any gifts under the scrub cedar bush that served as the Parnell’s Christmas tree were bleak indeed. At daybreak the rancher, after sending Roy’s father to ride fence, left for town on business.
An hour later, his shivering wife knocked at their door. She came in out of the cold only long enough to give each child a present carefully wrapped in tissue paper. She apologized that she could do so little. And as she left, she warned them that her husband must never know what she had done, lest they all have hell to pay.
That night by the light of the coal oil lamp, the children unwrapped their presents. Roy’s little sister got a corn-shuck doll and his brother a shiny collar button. Roy’s package contained one of the rancher’s well-worn neckties. Roy always said that it was the best Christmas that he could remember!
Because she gave from the heart, the determined rancher’s wife gave far more than she knew. A little boy’s life was forever shaped toward generosity because, like Mary of Bethany, she did what she could. You never know what good will come from giving a child a worn-out necktie at this season of the year. That’s part of the miracle of Christmas!
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
