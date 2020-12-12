Along with the joyous carols of the season, I often find myself softly singing Merle Haggard’s poignant Christmas song about an out-of-work, single-parent father trying to deal with the cold, his little girl’s disappointment, and his own struggle with loneliness and despair. Against the darkness, he hopes:
If we make it through December,
Everything’s gonna be alright I know.
It’s the coldest time of winter
And I shiver when I see the falling snow.
Most of us can identify with Haggard’s ballad. It reminds us that, along with the light, there can also be a dark side to Christmas. If we’ve loved deeply and lived long enough, we’ve experienced the sorrow, loneliness, and fatigue that can accompany the Yuletide season — probably more than once.
This Christmas, the pandemic is casting a shadow over our usual holiday celebrations. Separation from family and friends may be unavoidable for many because the virus seems to thrive on our gatherings and activities. Sickness and death hover nearby. It has resulted in unemployment and financial hardship for many. The inability to meet Christmas expectations can be devastating. And our despair is often made worse by the stark contrast between the joy we perceive in others and our own sadness.
Thankfully, Christmas is not about putting on a happy face when your heart is breaking — trying to fit in with the way you think you’re supposed to feel. Although everybody else’s spirits may seem to be soaring and others are running full speed day and night, all you may be able to do with God’s help is just to put one foot in front of the other without collapsing. That takes real courage!
Christmas in the presence of another’s pain is not about saying the right thing or trying to artificially cheer them up. It’s about respecting boundaries, accepting each other as we are, and being with each other in such a way that the Silent Night will not seem like empty darkness.
Christmas is not about the impossible task of giving everyone in our lives everything they want. It’s about doing what we can with understanding and love. “If we would do what we can’t,” Wendell Berry says, “We will do what we can.”
Christmas is about sharing so that no one goes without food, clothing, shelter, companionship, and love — in December and all the months that follow.
Christmas is about those who have hope being with those who have lost hope until they can find their way out of darkness into the light again. Making it through December is not about there being no more darkness but about the God-Light shining on in the darkness as we make life’s journey together.
Lord, Emmanuel, God-with-us, help us make it through December — together. Amen
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
