If you’re painting the side of a house or a wall, you need a broad brush, a roller, or a paint sprayer. Otherwise, the job will take forever. However, if you are painting your kitchen or bathroom, you’re going to need smaller brushes for the nooks and crannies. If your brush is too large, you’ll get paint on your oak-stained cabinets or the marble countertops. And it takes a lot longer to clean up those messes than it does to initially do the job carefully with the right brush.
In this polarized environment in which we live, it’s become all too common to “paint with a broad brush” when speaking about other people — especially those with whom we disagree or deem to be a threat to us.
When we “paint with a broad brush,” we lump large groups of people together and say that they’re all alike. Or we judge everyone in a group by the actions of a few. Then we use that caricature to justify treating each person in the group in the same way rather than as individuals existing in a particular context.
To claim with certainty that all members of any large group think or act in the same way is dangerous, not only because it’s a lie, but because it creates fear and distrust within a community and breeds conflict between neighbors. And it becomes an excuse for cruelty, discrimination, and injustice.
An extreme example of this was the internment of all Japanese American citizens at the beginning of World War II. Their freedom and possessions were taken from them without due process simply because of their Japanese origins.
We’ve all had the painful experience of being pre-judged or stereotyped based on the color of our skin, our religion, our political affiliation, our nationality, sexual orientation, or some other category. In such encounters we lose our individuality and feel misunderstood and unfairly treated.
There are many ways that we are grouped: age, sex, race, religion, family, political party, education, vocation, economic status, nationality — each category with its own sub-groups. But we human beings who make up these groups deserve to be understood, respected, and treated as individuals — not lumped together and pre-judged. And even when we think we’ve chosen the proper brush, we must paint with care and compassion.
Jesus refused to paint people with a broad brush. The culture around him classified and shunned large groups of people as sinners, tax-collectors, Gentiles, women, children, Samaritans, the unclean, the demon-possessed, lepers, prostitutes, and criminals. But Jesus broke through those stereotypes and dealt with each person as an individual — even the Scribes and Pharisees.
The only broad brush that Jesus used was to paint every person as a beloved child of God - even his enemies. That same grace has been entrusted to us to receive and to give.
Lord, grant that our words and deeds might paint a fitting picture of Your boundless love. Amen.
John Paul Carter is an East Parker County resident and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
