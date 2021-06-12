I don’t know which is best — being a father or having a father.
As I grow older, my children, Kristen and Rush, now middle-aged and with families of their own, are the joy of my life. As the seesaw of care begins to shift, I give thanks that we are family and pray for them every day.
On the other hand, I miss my own father (the original “Rush”). Although Daddy’s been dead 37 years and is buried beside mother and his parents in the Grandview cemetery, he’s never far from my mind.
The famed guitarist Chet Atkins has written a song, “Daddy’s Hat,” about his father that reminds me of my Daddy. In the song, Atkins recalls that when he was a child:
I’d climb up on the closet shelf,
When I was all by myself,
Grab his hat and fix the brim,
Pretending I was him…
I walked by the Salvation Army Store,
And saw a hat like my Daddy wore.
Tried it on after I walked in,
Still trying to be like him.
Wherever my Dad went, he usually wore a sport coat, tie, and always a hat. Daddy’s hats were distinctive — the kind Bear Bryant made famous — plaid and narrow brimmed. Hats were so much a part of his attire that we buried him with his hat in his hand.
Like my father, I’ve always worn a hat. During my ministerial years, I wore his narrow-brimmed style. For the last forty years I’ve worn broad-brimmed western hats and a variety of baseball caps. Like books, hats and caps are all over our house. Chet Atkin’s song makes me wonder if I’m “still trying to be like him.”
The refrain of Atkin’s song goes to the heart of my feelings:
No matter how hard I try,
No matter how many tears I cried,
No matter how many years go by,
I still can’t say goodbye.
“Memory,” writes Frederick Buechner, “is more than a looking back to a time that is no longer; it is a looking out into another kind of time altogether where everything that ever was continues not just to be, but to grow and change with the life that is in it still.”
That dialogue continues beyond the grave in what Wendell Berry calls “our never finished love” Although death can take away those we love, it can never put an end to our relationship with them. They still live on in us and we in them.
Lord, thank you for daddy’s hats, mother’s books, our family, and never-finished-love. Amen.
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.