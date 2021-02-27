On Wednesday, Carole and I journeyed to Fort Worth to get our second covid vaccination — a month after the first.
After we had difficulty getting on the list here, my daughter Kristen, who knows how to maneuver in the internet world, managed to get us on the waiting list at Texas Health Resources. Thank goodness, she also drove us to both our appointments in the heart of Cowtown’s hospital district.
The lines of waiting people were reminiscent of John’s description of the crowd at the pool of Bethesda, waiting for an angel to stir the waters, hoping to be healed. Getting the second shot also reminded me that, according to Mark, it once took Jesus two attempts to completely restore sight to a blind man. There are a lot of endeavors in life that take more than one attempt.
The parking lot was a little scary. Vacant places were scarce and were marked off for today’s smaller cars. A fellow driving a huge vintage Cadillac managed to crowd into the space next to us, but then could barely open his door wide enough to squeeze out.
We waited in the car for a cell message calling us to get in line for admission to the building. The nurses and support staff were well organized, polite, and very kind. I thought they deserved hazard pay for having to deal with a crowd of masked old folks like us whose diminished ability to see and hear was undeniable. Some of us weren’t so sure on our feet either and depended on the support of a cane, a walker, or someone holding us by the arm. And did I say that we weren’t running in the fast lane?
As I watched this circus unfold, I couldn’t help but laugh — mostly at myself — that life had come to this! Here we were going to all this trouble and stress to live longer than we’d expected to live in the first place. Probably everybody in that crowd had thought more than once (especially over the last year) that nobody had told us that living so long was going to be this hard. However, most of us did seem to feel more secure after that second shot and happy to be alive.
Humor aside, it was a courageous crowd that you had to admire and be glad that you were a part of. Old age, as someone said, is not for sissies. So on most days, we join with the voice of Tennyson’s aged Ulysses:
Though much is taken, much abides; and though
We are not now that strength which in old days
Moved earth and heaven; that which we are, we are;
One equal temper of heroic hearts,
Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will
To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.
Amen and Amen.
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
