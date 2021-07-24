Two weekends ago, my daughter Kristen drove Carole and me to San Angelo to see my granddaughters play in an All-West-Texas softball tournament for 8-to-12-year-old girls. My son, Rush, helps to coach their teams in Alpine and he arranged for our lodgings. Although the sun was scorching, it was refreshing to see the kids learning the game while caring little about the final score.
Friday morning, we traveled the most direct route from Weatherford because we wanted to get there in time for their afternoon game. However, on Sunday's return trip, like the wisemen, "we returned home a different way" — through Eden, where I pastored the First Baptist Church for four years during the late 60s. Kristen spent the first four years of her life there and Rush was born in San Angelo.
As we drove through the ranch land, around the town, and by the church, Kristen and I shared warm memories — hers through a child's eyes and mine from a young pastor's perspective. Both of us had our memories refreshed and learned things from each other that we never knew. The downside of our "last tour" was that most of the people who had been a part of our lives there have since either moved away or crossed that Great River — not the Colorado. Nevertheless… "precious memories!"
However, at my age, memory is a friend that can't always be relied on and is often a late arrival. But the poet Longfellow reminds us of a more trustworthy kind of memory:
The heart hath its own memory, like the mind,
And in it are enshrined
The precious keepsakes, into which is wrought
The giver's loving thought.
No act of love is ever forgotten by the heart. I may not recall my birth, my adoption, or all the events of my eighty-three years, but when I remember with my heart, I know that I have been loved, nurtured, and blessed by family, friends, teachers, total strangers, and especially by God. We may forget the details with the mind, but the heart remembers being loved.
The very fact that we're alive is proof that someone cared about us at birth — a sign of an original grace. We can choose to harbor our past woundings and cursings, or we can look back with our hearts. When we do, we'll discover that "goodness and mercy have followed us all the days of our lives." And it's those heart memories that sustain us when all else fails!
The great western artist, Charlie Russell, also had a way with words — even if sometimes his spelling wasn't so good. He once wrote to a friend: "In the city men shake hands and call each other friends but it's the lonesome places that ties their harts together and harts do not forget."
"Lord, thank you that our harts do not forget whose we are and that we're loved. May our own lives help other harts to remember. Amen.
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
