Because of my shaky hands, old-fashioned letter writing has become almost impossible. E-mail on the internet has become my chief means of keeping in touch and sharing information. With a few keystrokes, I can send on to others what has been sent to me. The downside is that on some days there is so much information in my mailbox that I’m overwhelmed. The upside is that what is shared among friends can inspire, inform, and make us laugh.
A while back, we received this interesting story from one of Carole’s college friends. It seems a girl was constantly complaining to her mother about how difficult things were in her life. One day after listening to her daughter’s grievances, her mother called her into the kitchen. Asking her daughter to observe, she took a carrot, an egg, and several heaping tablespoon of coffee and put each into a separate pan of boiling water. After fifteen minutes, the hard carrot was soft; the fragile egg was hard boiled; and the coffee had turned the clear, boiling water into a rich, dark, delicious brew. Then she asked her daughter, “Which one are you - the carrot, the egg, or the coffee? Which one do you want to be?”
Her point, of course, was that we can choose whether we let our trials defeat us or whether we transform our hard times into something better, like the coffee did to the boiling water. The mother was trying to encourage her daughter to be active in shaping her life rather than a helpless victim of her circumstances. We’ve all been there!
However, as I’ve pondered the internet story, I’ve also come to believe that there may be even more meaning in the tale. On the one hand, there are times in my life when my heart is as hard as that raw carrot - smug, self-centered, unsympathetic, and oblivious to the things that should move me. Sometimes I need to be softened-up. Sad to say, difficulties and pain often get my attention when all else fails. God can use my wounds to make me sensitive to the plight of others.
On the other hand, there are times when I’m too fragile. Like the egg, I crack under the slightest pressure. The columnist Earl Wilson once said: “One way to get high blood pressure is to go mountain climbing over molehills.” When I let the small stuff unnerve me, it hurts not only me, but also the ones I love the most. Too often, I “wear my feelings on my sleeve” and take everything personally. Instead of being insensitive, I become super-sensitive. There are times when, like the egg in boiling water, I need to allow God to use my trials to temper me.
We all know what it is to be in “hot water.” But whether we’re the carrot, the egg, or the coffee, in the hands of God the heat can be life changing. Even when life is boiling around us, there is always a “saving possibility.”
Lord, help us to use our trials to transform us into instruments of Your peace. Amen.
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
