For the second time since we moved to Weatherford 27 years ago, we are moving and downsizing – this time to a small fourplex with less than half the space that we have in our current house. And there is no pantry, garage, or storage room. To say the least, we’re overwhelmed. We are hoping our kids will help us figure it out!
Part of the problem is that I’ve been addicted to books for most of my life – especially religious books and Texana. Last move, we took 40 boxes of books to Half Price Books in Dallas and came home with $350 dollars – no more! This time I’m hoping to reduce my six bookcases to three or four. (Carole’s books take up only two shelves). When friends come to visit, I insist that they take some books home with them and hope that they don’t see the tears in my eyes.
My books are like old friends that surround me with warmth and comfort. They are worthless to collectors because I underline as I read so that I can go back later and find passages which relate to my living, teaching and writing. I’ve learned so much about life from the Biblical witnesses, Frank Dobie, John Steinbeck, Wendell Berry, Shelby Hearon, Robert Frost, and so many others. At my age, I’m surprised at what I remember from what I’ve read and how much their words have shaped my life.
So, every time I take a volume from the shelf to decide whether to keep it or send it on, I pause to thumb through its pages, remember it’s rich content, and wonder whether I will need it in the future. Often I ponder like Tevye in “Fiddler On the Roof” – “on the one hand … but on the other.”
With moving day fast approaching, we sometimes throw up our hands in desperation and ask, “What are we going to do with all this junk – books included.” But after the smoke has cleared and we’ve come to our senses, we remember that this “junk” is the rich soil that has enriched our lives and made us who we are!
The poetry of Mary Oliver offers us wisdom and guidance as we experience the difficulty and agony of downsizing. In the closing lines of her poem “In Blackwater Woods” she writes,
To live in this world
You must be able
To do three things:
To love what is mortal;
To hold it
Against your bones knowing
Your own life depends on it;
And when the time comes to let it go,
To let it go.
And so when we have to “let it go,” we pray the prayer of Dag Hammarskjold:
“For all that has been, Thanks; For all that shall be, Yes.” Amen.
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.