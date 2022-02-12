Many say that our country has not been so divided since the Civil War. Therefore, as we celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday today it would seem appropriate that we remember again some of his wit and wisdom — with the hope of forming “a more perfect union” in our own troubled times.
These are some of my favorite Lincoln quotations drawn from his writings, speeches, and biographies. They deserve our careful reflection. You may want to add your own.
“As for being President, I feel like the man who was tarred and feathered and ridden out of town on a rail. To the man who asked him how he liked it, he said, ‘If it wasn’t for the honor of the thing, I’d rather walk.’”
“Should my Administration prove to be a very wicked one, or what is more probable, a very foolish one, if you the people are true to yourselves and the Constitution, there is but little harm I can do, thank God.”
“I am not at all concerned that the Lord is on our side in this great struggle, for I know that the Lord is always on the side of the right; but it is my constant anxiety and prayer that I and this nation may be on the Lord’s side.”
“I have never had a feeling, politically, that did not spring from the sentiments embodied in the Declaration of Independence.”
“Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves; and, under a just God, cannot long retain it.”
“As I would not be a slave, so I would not be a master. This expresses my idea of democracy.”
“Falsehood, especially if you have got a bad memory, is the worst enemy a fellow can have. The fact is, truth is your truest friend, no matter what the circumstances are.”
“The true rule, in determining to embrace or reject anything, is not whether it has any evil in it, but whether it has more evil than good. There are few things wholly evil or wholly good.”
“A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
“We are not enemies but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield, and patriot grave, to every living heart and hearthstone, all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
“I have been driven many times to my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go.”
Lord, help our divided nation to form a more perfect union — with each other and with you. Amen.
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
