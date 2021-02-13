The nightly news last Monday told a beautiful Valentine’s story entitled “Love at first sight.” However, the details didn’t quite fit the familiar love song, “Some Enchanted Evening.”
Instead of “across crowded room,” the encounter happened on a 5 a.m. Southwest Airlines flight bound for New York. The two young strangers occupied the aisle and window seats. Between them, in the middle seat, was a middle-aged stranger, who happened to be a minister. The three of them talked about themselves and many other things during the long flight.
When they landed at LaGuardia and went their separate ways the young lady called her mother and said, “I just met the man I’m going to marry.” On his way into town the young man thought, “That’s the woman I want to marry.” They soon reconnected and after a year’s courtship were married — by the man who occupied the middle seat!
Although the story featured the two young lovers and their immediate attraction to one another, I wondered if it would have been “love at first sight” had it not been for the stranger sitting between them. By sharing his own story and being interested in theirs, he became the bridge over which life-changing love passed.
Admittedly, my perspective is influenced by being a retired minister and counselor myself. On the other hand, most of our love stories include bridge-persons, people who have helped to connect us.
Twenty-eight years ago, Carole and I were connected by a cast of four bridge-builders. A minister friend wanted me to meet a woman in his church. She told her friend Carole about it. Carole replied, “I’ve known him since we were 11 years old. I’ll call him and get the ball rolling.” She did and, during the phone call, we refreshed our long friendship. I told my daughter about our reconnection and she strongly suggested that I should ask Carole out. I did and the rest is history. I often wonder where we would be today had it not been for those bridge-builders.
So who are the bridge-builders who introduced you to that special someone. Valentines offers us the perfect opportunity to remember our connectors and to express our gratitude.
Bridge-builders are important in every area of our lives … in our relationships, our work, our education, our health and our faith. They sometimes have insights that we lack and may serve as catalysts who point us in unexplored directions. These bridge-builders may be family, friends, teachers, or even total strangers. Often we don’t realize that the bridge has been built or who built it until we have already crossed it.
We all have opportunities to play the role of bridge-builder in the lives of others, whether consciously or unknowingly. Andrew was a bridge-builder between Jesus and his brother Simon Peter. And one of the Roman Emperor’s titles later given to Jesus was “Pontifex Maximus” — the “Supreme Bridge-Builder.” Indeed, God’s love and grace is a bridge we all need!
Lord, thank you for the love that has been our bridge and those who have helped to build them. Help us to be bridge-builders, too. Amen.
John Paul Carter is an East Parker County resident and regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
