When Carole complains about my lack of punctuality, I sometimes tell her that the Carter men have a long history of tardiness. Around this time of year, I point (tongue-in-cheek) to my great-great grandfather’s late arrival at the Battle of San Jacinto.
My dad first introduced me to Philip Walker (1815 - 1897) in 1979 as we tramped through the briars and weeds of the abandoned Oakland Cemetery, three miles west of Grandview in Johnson County. To my amazement, Walker’s toppled tombstone read: “Fought to achieve the Independence of Texas in 1836.” Dad didn’t know much about his great-grandfather except that he raised his granddaughter (my father’s mother) after her parents had died in 1882; that his son James Hemphill Walker had been the Texas Land Commissioner; and that the remains of Philip and his wife Elizabeth had been moved to the Texas State Cemetery in Austin around 1936.
After some research, I learned that Philip Walker came to San Augustine, Texas in 1835 from South Carolina via Alabama. When independence was declared, he enlisted in the Texas Army. In April 1836, he and other soldiers set out to join Sam Houston’s forces who were fleeing from Santa Anna. But because of the lack of good horses, they did not reach San Jacinto until the day after the battle. Later, he was part of the detail that buried the victims of the Goliad massacre. Ironically, James Walker Fannin, the Texas commander at Goliad, was his kinsman. The simple inscription on his marker in the State Cemetery reads: “Philip Walker; A Soldier in the Army of Texas; Arrived at San Jacinto April 22, 1836.”
A million questions still race through my mind. I wonder if they were near enough on the 21st to hear the rumble of the cannons in the distance. Did they huddle around their campfire that night wondering who had won the battle? The next day, were they surprised to find the enemy so soundly defeated and Santa Anna in custody? Did he curse his luck or blame his horse? Did Philip Walker ever wonder if he’d missed his moment of glory?
Apparently, Philip Walker didn’t let missing the battle dampen his spirit. Instead of going back home to his planting, he went on to Goliad on a distasteful mission. He married, raised a family, and became an unselfish leader in his community, establishing a school and living out “his belief in his fellow man.” In his long and fruitful life after San Jacinto, Walker proved to be a good example of Wendell Berry’s belief that “If we would help if we could, we will help when we can.”
Most of us have had the experience of missing some great opportunity because we were “a day late or a dollar short.” Saint Augustine cried out, “Too late, loved I Thee,” regretting his lost youth. However, John Donne heralds the good news that “God never says you should have come yesterday. He never says you must come again tomorrow. But today if you will hear his voice, today he will hear you … All occasions invite his mercies and all times are his seasons.” My great-great grandfather Philip Walker reminds us that neither April 22 nor any other day is ever too late!
