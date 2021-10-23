My family has always been fanatic about October baseball. This year has been particularly interesting because the Houston Astros are playing the Boston Red Sox for the American League title and a trip to the World Series. Normally I would root for the Texas team, but in this match-up I’ve been pulling for the Red Sox. Growing up, they were my dad’s favorite team and Ted Williams was my idol. I still can name every player in the Boston lineup —if only I had saved those cards!
When Boston hit those grand slams in game two and three and took insurmountable leads, I was ecstatic. But then came the next two games in which the Astros did the same thing to Boston. It really burst my bubble!
The sudden let-down reminded me of the story told by a friend about Carole’s youngest son Jeff — now a 54-year-old musician in Austin. One day Jeff, who was about three at the time, was playing down the street at Sharon’s house. While the kids played, she was baking “Forgotten Cookies,” an airy, light sugar cookie made with egg whites. When Jeff got ready to go home, she gave him two cookies to take to his older brother Greg. He left, carefully carrying one in each hand.
A few minutes later, Sharon heard someone kicking at her front door. She knew it was Jeff because he was too little to reach the doorbell. Opening the door, she found him standing on their front porch with a sad look on his face and his empty, outstretched hands covered in white, sugary powder.
From the grass stains on his clothes, she knew that he must have fallen. As Jeff looked up at her and tried to explain what had happened to the cookies, all he could say was, “Poof, poof.” She brought him in, cleaned him up, gave him more cookies (this time in a plastic container), and sent him back home with his fragile cargo. (Jeff’s friend Lindsey suspects that he really ate them!)
Little boys with sugar cookies aren’t the only ones who have had such an experience. No matter how carefully we guard our treasures nor how enduring they may appear, sometimes they go “poof, poof.” Rarely do we get through life without something precious shattering or disintegrating in our hands - a dream, a relationship, a fortune, health, career, reputation, life itself, and even, sometimes, our faith. Whether we or someone else is to blame or it’s the result of unavoidable circumstances, loss is an inescapable part of life.
If we regard life as our possession, then we likely will be filled with resentment or shame when life goes “poof, poof.” On the other hand, if we believe that our lives are a gift from God and that everything that happens contains a saving possibility, gratitude will be interwoven with our grief. Then we can go back to the source and kick on the door with the assurance that it will be opened by the loving One who gave us the gift in the first place. We will find comfort and our empty hearts will be filled again by the everlasting love and grace of our Heavenly Father.
Lord, when things in our lives go “poof, poof,” thank You that we can kick on your door and know that you will answer. Amen.
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.