One of the things I still miss most about the house we moved from on Bent Oak over five years ago is its fireplace. I don’t miss it when the weather is as warm as it was this past December. But when an artic blast moves in like it did this week and settles in to stay awhile, I sure miss a fireplace to back up to. In this kind of weather, it’s worth every bit of the effort spent on gathering the wood, stoking the fire, and carrying out the ashes
My friend Bill Stewart tells the story about Buster Welch and woodboxes. As a young cowboy, Buster often stayed in isolated cabins while riding the line. When he moved on, he made it a rule that he would always refill the shack’s woodbox so that the next cold, tired, hungry cowboy who rode in wouldn’t have to go hunting for firewood in the dark. He wanted to leave things better than he found them.
A while back, I told this story at educator, churchman and my friend Wayne Davee’s funeral. He left many of us a full woodbox.
When I look back on my life, I must confess with great thanksgiving that lots of people left the woodbox full for me — family, friends, teachers, authors, and a host of people I never knew. I warm myself by their fire every day!
The Bible is a special woodbox of sorts. Those saints of scripture who went before us dared to leave an account of their encounters with the Living God and his determined love. Their stories are honest ones much like ours, telling not only of their triumphs but also their failures. As a result, we’re warmed and fed long after they’ve gone to their reward.
And by their testimony, the Spirit calls us to embody God’s love in our times and leave our own witness in the woodbox for those who come after us. After all, that’s the way our families and the world changes — one generation standing on the shoulders of the previous generation.
Jesus talked about our need to be stewards of the blessings of life. In one of his parables, he had harsh things to say about a fearful servant who buried his master’s talent. The least he could have done, Jesus said, was to have let his gift draw a little interest. (Matthew 25:14ff)
When called to account for our lives, we’ll surely be asked if we’ve refilled the woodbox and left a little more than we were given, not just for God’s sake, but for the sake of all who come after us.
Lord, help us to show our gratitude for the warmth of your love by refilling the woodbox for others. Amen.
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
