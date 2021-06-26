Of all our feelings, there is none more disturbing than helplessness — especially when it involves the plight of someone we care about or love. It takes real courage just to be there!
The most poignant picture of helpless love in the Bible was painted by John in only 10 words: “Now there stood by the cross of Jesus his mother.” (John 19:25) Like any mother, Mary gladly would have given her life in exchange for her son’s. But all she could do was to be there and watch him die.
If we live long enough, most of us will find ourselves in Mary’s place — standing powerless before the suffering of someone we love. And when our own time comes, if we are fortunate enough, there will be someone whose love for us keeps them there despite their inability to change the outcome.
Thirty-six years ago I sat for two days in ICU at Daddy’s side as he was dying. He had done the same for my mother during her long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease — not for two days but for 12 long years. Carole and I were at Aunt Sue’s bedside as she crossed that river.
Caring, friendship, and love, Henri Nouwen says, “is being with the other in joy and sorrow, even when we cannot increase the joy or decrease the pain.” Family, friends, caregivers, first-responders, and churches do this daily in homes, hospitals, and nursing centers. They are faithfully there for others — their own, those whom they barely know, and those who seem only dimly aware of their presence.
Faithfully being there in our weakness is difficult, to say the least. But love is not always easy or pleasant. It is more than a warm feeling. Love is sometimes at its best when it is accompanied by feelings of apprehension, inadequacy, and confusion. We need not feel guilty about having to force ourselves to be there or about how little we can do.
Sometimes when a person does not seem aware of what is going on around them, we are tempted to dehumanize them. I believe that no matter the condition of the other person, the presence of another caring human being is therapeutic. Presence, touch, words, a listening ear, music, familiar scripture, communion, and prayer are sometimes more powerful than we know. It’s better to err on the side of too much love than to care too little. Besides, the more important question may not be, “Do they know me?” but rather, “Do I know them?”
Paul once wrote to the church at Corinth, “When I am weak, then I am strong.” When we are helpless, keeping watch over another in a situation we cannot change, we are truly following Jesus. I salute the sufferers and all of you who stand by in weakness and love!
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
