As school starts, I am reminded of the pivotal role that teachers have played and continue to play in our lives and the lives of our children. They teach lessons that are far beyond the subject matter and perhaps even more vital. And this year, they have the added challenge of keeping their pupils, themselves, and their families safe from the COVID virus. We surely owe them and the support staff around them our gratitude, support, encouragement and prayers. They are indeed essential workers!
I think of my own teachers and give thanks for most of them... none more than my seventh grade math teacher at Robert E. Lee School in Dallas, Mrs. Sherrell.
At a time in life when boys and girls both attract and repel each other, a mixed group of us walked home together after school each day. Sometimes we lovingly carried the girls’ books and sometimes we teased them unmercifully, calling them ugly names that we only vaguely understood. Today it would probably be called sexual harassment. One day an incident at school caused one of the girls to bring these matters to the attention of the principal.
Confronted by the principal, I briefly protested that the girls had also called the boys names. When that didn’t work, I sadly admitted my guilt. My embarrassment was compounded by fear when Mr. Duke said that we would have to bring our parents in for a conference. That would have been a fate far worse than his paddle. So, partly out of respect for my mother and mostly out of fear, I begged him not to involve our parents, but to administer justice as he saw fit. Thankfully, he agreed.
On the appointed afternoon, three of us, ashamed and afraid, were sitting outside the principal’s office. Mrs. Sherrell came in to check out for the day and stopped to talk with us about the incident. As she started to leave, she said, “I think what you did was wrong. But I admire you for taking responsibility for your actions and for sparing your parents a lot of worry and grief.” I don’t remember the pain of the paddling. But I do remember the words of my teacher. As an embarrassed, frightened twelve-year old boy, it helped to know that someone still believed in me.
As valuable as the skills they teach, maybe just as important is the belief that teachers have in their pupils. And that belief helps their students believe in themselves. Harry Emerson Fosdick once said, “There is no motive much more stirring than the consciousness that someone believes in us, is trusting and counting on us.”
In The Count of Monte Cristo, the lead character, for many years an unfairly condemned prisoner, says to a priest, “I don’t believe in God.” The priest, himself a prisoner for even longer, replies, “It doesn’t matter. He believes in you.” That is the message of Jesus!
So thanks be to God for his belief in us. And thanks to our teachers and all the others who have believed in us, even when we showed little promise. Such a gift needs to be passed on!
John Paul Carter is an East Parker County resident and regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.