This has been an awkward Thanksgiving, to say the least. There is so much grief, hardship and disruption in the lives of so many because of the raging pandemic, never ending wars, and destructive storms. And at a time when we should be united as a nation, there is so much division. When I give thanks for my many blessings, I often ask, “Why me, Lord?” and feel the guilt that sometimes follows grace.
As my faith sought understanding, I discovered again Josh Grogan’s thoughtful, yet beautiful song “Thankful.” It helps me deal with some of those conflicting feelings and sheds light on the way forward. I hope it will enrich your Thanksgiving season, too.
Some days we forget to look around us,
Some days we can’t see
The joy that surrounds us
So caught up inside ourselves
We take when we should give.
So for tonight we pray for
What we know can be.
And on this day we hope for
What we still can’t see.
It’s up to us to be the change.
And even though we all can still do more,
There’s so much to be thankful for.
Look beyond ourselves,
There’s so much sorrow.
It’s way too late to say,
I’ll cry tomorrow.
Each of us must find our truth,
It’s so long overdue.
Even with our differences,
There is a place we’re all connected.
Each of us can find each other’s light.
So tonight we pray for
What we know can be.
And on this day we hope for
What we still can’t see.
It’s up to us to be the change.
And even though this world needs so much more,
There’s so much to be thankful for.
Amen and amen.
John Paul Carter is a resident of east Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
