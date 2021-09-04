Before we downsized, I had a collection of historic plates. Two of my favorites were a pair from the Vernon Kilns that told the story of “The Arkansas Traveler.”
In deep maroon tones, the first plate pictures a finely dressed man on a well-bred horse, stopping in front of a primitive log cabin in the backwoods of Arkansas. A squatter is sitting on a whiskey barrel playing his fiddle as his wife, six kids, and two hound dogs look on. The traveler inquires, “Can you give me some refreshments and a night’s lodging?”
The squatter continues to fiddle as he coldly refuses the stranger’s request for room and board. “Where does this road go?” the unwelcome sojourner asks. “It don’t go nowhere,” the squatter answers, still fiddling. Then the rider asks, “Why don’t you play the rest of the tune?” “Don’t know it,” the backwoodsman snaps. The traveler asks for the fiddle.
The second plate is entitled “The Turn-of-the-Tune” and pictures the horseman playing “The Arkansas Traveler” from beginning to end - much to the squatter’s delight. His sour attitude suddenly changes as he exclaims: “Why stranger I’ve been trying four years to git the turn of that tune. Come right in! Johnny, take his horse and feed him! Wife, git up the best corn cakes you can make! Sally, make up the best bed! He kin play the turn of that tune. Come right in and play it all through, stranger. You kin lodge with us a month free of charge.”
The story the plates tell is one of my favorites because a proud, stubborn man “changes his tune” when he realizes that the stranger asking him for help also has something that he has needed for years. Hospitality is unexpectedly born out of mutual need.
It reminds me of the time when Jesus, a thirsty traveler passing through Samaria, asked an unfriendly woman to draw him a drink of cold water from the village well. She gave the Jewish stranger a hard time until she realized that he had “living water” that could satisfy her thirsty soul. Before long, both of their thirsts were quenched. And it all happened because both Jesus and the woman dared to admit that they needed each other.
Someone has said that we are like starving people, chained together, sitting around a huge pot of stew. Each of us has been given a spoon, but the handle is so long that we can’t get the food to our mouths. It’s hell because we’re starving for the savory stew that’s so near, yet unobtainable. Then, instead of futilely trying to feed themselves, two of the people in the circle begin to feed each other with their long-handled spoons. When the rest of the famished folk begin to follow their example, hell is turned into heaven.
Barbra Streisand’s song is true: “People who need people are the luckiest people in the world.” Whether it’s the Arkansas traveler and the squatter, Jesus and the woman at the well, the hungry people with the long-handled spoons, a divided nation, or you and I, we need each other. The health and survival of persons, families, friendships, communities, churches, nations, and our world are rooted in the discovery and admission of our mutual need for each other and the respect and compassion that might follow.
Lord, dare we ask for one more “turn of the tune” to bring us together? Amen.
John Paul Carter is an East Parker County resident and regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
