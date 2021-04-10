Fredrick Buechner tells of hearing a Lenten sermon about Simon Peter’s infamous denial of Jesus just before the crucifixion. Three times Peter insisted vehemently, “I do not know the man!” In a deeper sense, the minister said, it was true that he was still a stranger to the one that he had hailed as the Messiah. Indeed, a careful reading of the gospels reveals how little understanding the disciples had of Jesus and his servant ministry — even after three years in his company.
Even Jesus’ resurrection took them by surprise and it took years of struggle for them to realize that the good news of God’s gracious love was for all the world. Even Paul, who knew the risen Christ better than most, at the end of his life, wrote to the young church in Philippi: “All I want is to know Christ and to experience the power of his resurrection, to share in his sufferings and become like him in his death.”
The checkered history of the church and our own failings seem to indicate that in many ways Jesus remains “the stranger from Galilee.” On the other hand, those humble saints who have known Christ best have always admitted their ignorance and thirsted to know him better.
Thomas Merton was right when he said that “Every one of us forms an idea of Christ that is limited and incomplete … cut according to our own measure.” Truth be told, there are vast parts of the mind of Christ that we do not know or understand. He continues to break the mold we’ve cast for him. After all, he is the Son of his Father who identified himself to Moses as “I Am Who I Am.”
Although I’ve attempted to follow Jesus since I was a child, I’m still not sure how well I really know him. Sometimes I think I know him too well — as though I have him all figured out and in my hip pocket, so to speak. But he keeps surprising me! The Jesus that I knew in my youth both is and is not the Christ of my later years. Now I often think of the poet Robert Frost’s observation:
Heaven gives its glimpses only to those
Not in position to look too close.
Just when we think that Christ is predictable and our relationship with him is solid, this stranger from Galilee appears and says, “Follow me into new and uncharted waters.” He keeps commanding us to widen our circle of love and to serve him in unfamiliar ways. His Spirit often shatters our complacency and his peace sometimes cuts like a sword.
Albert Schweitzer said it best: “As One unknown and nameless He comes to us, just as on the shore of the lake He approached those men who knew not who He was. His words are the same: ‘Follow thou Me!’ and He puts us to the tasks which He has to carry out in our age. He commands. And to those who obey, be they wise or simple, He will reveal Himself through all that they are privileged to experience in His fellowship of peace and activity, of struggle and suffering, till they come to know, as an inexpressible secret, Who He Is.”
Lord, we pray with Richard of Chichester to “know Thee more clearly, love Thee more dearly, and follow Thee more nearly. Amen.”
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
