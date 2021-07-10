One man’s trash, they say, is another’s treasure. Years ago, when I was visiting my son Rush on a ranch near Marfa, I went to the barn and claimed my treasure from a barrel in the hay stall. I brought home a feed sack filled with bundles of used baling wire — the kind they still use to bind small bales of hay that one person can manage by hand.
It takes two eight-foot strands of strong, pliable wire to hold a small bale of hay together. After the bale is broken and the hay is fed to the stock, the wire is usually bent into a slim, foot-long bundle and tossed into the bed of the truck or a barrel for disposal. But some of it is kept around for emergencies.
When something needs to be temporarily held together and there’s nothing else to do it with, baling wire is a fellow’s best friend. It will do to mend a fence, tie up a dragging muffler, double-lock a gate, fix a broken float in a water trough, and a thousand other things. No shop, car, or pickup should be without it — just in case.
If you break down on the road or in the middle of a three section pasture, you may be able get things going again if you have some baling wire. While it won’t take you all the way to California, it just may get you home or to the repair shop.
I still have the rusty baling wire that hung in my counseling office as a symbol of grace and hope. There are times when life breaks down in the middle of nowhere. That’s when we need something — anything — to hold things together until we can get some help.
Sometimes the baling wire that keeps us going seems weak and fragile. We may find ourselves being motivated by fear, guilt, exhaustion, ignorance, or procrastination — rather than justice, love, and commitment. But if that’s all we have to work with at the moment, doing the right thing for the wrong reason may not be so bad. Aside from not doing more damage, it could buy us some much-needed time.
Couples in failing marriages often feel compelled to stay together for the sake of the children, to avoid economic disaster, or because they don’t want to upset their families. While such reasons may not offer much hope for the long haul, sometimes such baling wire holds two people together just long enough for them to find a way to overhaul their relationship.
And there are times when it’s not wise to argue with a person’s reason for going on with life — especially if, at that time, they have nothing to put in its place. Better to use their rationale, weak as it may seem, to get them to a safer place where they can find better alternatives.
Baling wire (or duct tape in our modern urban setting) is never the final answer. But it is the grace that offers us a chance to find real healing. Then we can lay aside the temporary for more lasting solutions.
The prophet Isaiah wrote in the Servant Poems: “a bruised reed he will not break, and a dimly burning wick he will not quench.” (Isaiah 42:3). He was saying that when we are almost broken in two or when our light is almost out, God will not give up on us.
The Lord has a bundle of baling wire in the back of his pickup. By the side of the road, he offers it to us to hold things together for a few more miles. His hope is that we will bring our brokenness to him so that we can be put back together again.
Lord, when we don’t have anything better, thank you for baling wire. Amen.
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
