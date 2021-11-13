In “Many Winters”, Nancy Wood’s beautiful book of wisdom from the Taos Pueblo, an aging Indian says,
I am growing older knowing
That my disappearing youth
Hides itself in my uncertain wisdom
Growing younger all the time.
In the middle of my 83rd year, indulge me some random reflections on some of my “uncertain wisdom.”
From my adoption as a baby until now, a line from Shelby Hearon’s novel, “Now and Another Time,” tells the story of my life: “It is not to whom you are born that determines who you are, it is who receives you.” Thanks be to God for all those who have received me over the years. They (you, included!) have helped me to trust that God receives me, too. Where would we be without those who have received us?
Whatever time it is in our lives, a prayer posted on the dressing table mirror of my friend, the late Em Strickland, points us in the right direction:
Let me strive each day to be:
Understanding
Tolerant
Forgiving
Nonjudgmental
Inclusive
Accepting
And whoever said that “Life is like licking honey off a thorn” was right. It can be incredibly rich and sweet to the taste. However, there are also times when it can be excruciatingly painful. It takes a delicate balance between passion and caution, but the taste of honey is worth the risk!
William D. Barney, one time Poet Laureate of Texas, knew both the pleasure and the pain of tasting the honey. On his birthday in 1970, he wrote these memorable lines about his journey to that point:
I am not satisfied with my life,
But I am pleased with my portion.
I was born this day in a great free place.
I was taught love of music, books, religion.
I found a lovely and faithful wife.
I have assisted at the birth of two sons,
And waited for two others.
I have seen many strange and exciting scenes,
And have dealt in contentment at home.
Grief and pain came to me,
Though not in such measure I could not bear them.
In not many years death shall escort me out of this circle.
I have not tasted all the honey, nor all the gall.
Notwithstanding, my cup has generously brimmed.
I am glad for my time upon earth.
At the end of the day, that’s where I’d like to come out, too. How about you?
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
