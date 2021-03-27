In my favorite comic strip, Peanuts, Lucy and Rerun are at the beach, lying side by side in their bathing suits on their beach towels. Lucy says, “Move away … I’m trying to get a tan.” Rerun protests, “I’m not bothering you.” To which Lucy replies, “You’re using up all the sun.”
Like Lucy, sometimes we live by a belief in scarcity. We assume that everything that we need is in short supply and that there is not enough to go around. As a result, we hoard our possessions and struggle to attain more. We struggle for dominance in winner-take-all competitions. Sometimes we become jealous in our relationships, believing that love and friendship are available only in limited quantities.
Ironically, when we act out of our belief in the scarcity of what we need, we create the very shortages that we fear. The more we accumulate, the more insecure we become. The more possessive we become in our relationships, the more we drive away those we love. We grab at life like children trying to pick up a handful of mud. But it goes “squish” between our fingers. As Jesus once warned, “Whoever would save his life will lose it.”
In contrast to the lament of scarcity, the Psalmist sang another song: “The Lord is my shepherd; I have everything I need.” Some wise person observed that our problem isn’t scarcity but the distribution of our abundance. Where is such faith in abundance to be found?
“The longer I live,” John Claypool writes, “the more convinced I become that there are only two basic realities — love and fear. At the functional level, love is the perception that we humans are created in the image of The Abundant One, that what we already have is adequate to meet any crisis we might confront.
Fear, however, is at the opposite end of the continuum. It’s the perception that there isn’t enough and never will be — not enough knowledge, not enough power, not enough love. This means one is always outmatched by reality — up against the overpowering — and such a perception does destructive things all the way around.”
Claypool continues, “If it is true that love has the power to cast out fear, as the writer of I John affirms (4:18), it is equally true that fear has the power to cast out love. I am never less loving than when I’m most afraid. Fear turns all of us into egocentric monsters, able to think of hardly anything but ourselves and prone either to all sorts of destructive behavior or complete indifference to the plight of others. Fear is the great unmaking of the highest and best in human beings. This fact highlights the importance of learning to perceive reality in terms of abundance rather than scarcity.”
Recalling God’s great gift of his Son, Paul asks the Romans, “Can we not trust such a God to give us, with him, everything else that we need?” We can practice living the “more abundant life” because there is no danger in “using up” all the Son.
Lord, remind us again that Your love and our abundance are not meant to be hoarded up, but passed on. Amen.
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
