The day after Christmas is always difficult for me — anticlimactic, you might say. In normal times, it’s the stillness of a half-empty house, a tree stripped of its gifts, the absence of excited children, and the dearth of anticipation. This year, because of the pandemic and the distancing necessary to slow the spreading of the deadly virus, it almost feels like we skipped Christmas. But the question is still the same: “What’s left of Christmas?
To remind myself of the answer to this question, I take down my copy of Texas author Robert Flynn’s “Seasonal Rain” and read again one of my favorite Christmas short stories, “Tumbleweed Christmas.” It’s a tale about Lucille, a 12-year-old girl whose mother had died the Christmas before. The story is set on a small farm in West Texas where she lived with her Papa, a poor laborer, overcome with grief.
In the year following her mother’s death there had been no celebration of Lucille’s birthday or Thanksgiving. And there was no sign that Christmas would be any different. On Christmas Eve night her Papa told her that he would have to return to work. He refused her request to go into town with him to view the lights and decorations. She cried after he left.
On Christmas morning Lucille arose to do her chores, resolved to be a big girl and — like her mother — to think of others besides herself. In the barn she made a Christmas tree of tumbleweeds. She wrapped little presents for each of the animals — corn for the pigs, breadcrumbs for the chickens, and cottonseed cake for the cow. And she also wrapped her school picture as a present for her Papa.
Lucille was having so much fun singing carols to the animals that she didn’t notice when her father entered the barn. He sat down beside her, put his arm around her, and helped her unwrap the gifts for the animals. Then he opened his gift from her and hugged her tight. “You’re the only Christmas I’ll ever need,” he told her as he kissed the top of her head.
From his pocket her father took a beautifully wrapped package and handed it to Lucille. Overwhelmed, she carefully unwrapped a blue velvet box containing a gold watch that her father had intended to give to her mother before she died. He had been working for over a year to pay for the watch. That was the reason there had been no birthday or Thanksgiving and why he had worked Christmas Eve night.
When he placed the watch on her wrist, she protested that she could never wear “Mama’s watch” because she might lose it. To which her father responded: “It’s your watch, Lucille. You must take care of it, but if you lose it, you still have this moment. Christmas is not the watch, Lucille. Christmas will last long after the watch is gone.”
What’s left of Christmas? The Christmas that lasts is not some gift itself, but the memory of the love that prompted it. Such gifts point beyond themselves to God’s great gift of the Christ Child — “Emmanuel.” That gift of love promises that God is with us and for us all year round!
John Paul Carter is a resident of East Parker County and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.