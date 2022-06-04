During my many years here and growing up in the depression and WWII eras, there are so many events and memories.
In writing this column, I think of events and things I had not thought of for many years. I am so thankful I grew up in the simple times. I don’t care for the technology era we are living in now.
Growing up in rural communities and on the farm, neighbors and families came together in times of need. Families always went to each church service and I remember the special revivals we had. Churches were always full and those were very exciting times then. The farmers depended strictly on God for bountiful crops. They had to depend on God for the weather, for rain just at the right time and all they had was God! God was very much a big part of a farmer’s bountiful crops, and a big part of our family. My dad and mother worked very hard to provide food for the winter. Mother always grew a large garden to can for the winter and I helped her in weeding the garden, reaping the garden and canning the vegetables! Dad always killed at least two hogs for hams, sausage and bacon. Mother made lard out of the hog fat. They raised chickens for eggs and fryers for frying chicken. We had fried chicken every Sunday after church and fresh vegetables from the garden. When we gathered the potatoes, they were stored in a shed, the onions were hung in bunches from the ceiling of the shed and the hams, sausage and bacon were cured and hung from the smoke house ceiling.
Our community had a one-room schoolhouse and only went to sixth grade. If you have ever watched “Little House on the Prairie”, you have seen their one room schoolhouse, so that gives you and idea of what I am describing. When the time came for me to enter the seventh grade, I rode the school bus to Weatherford and attended the junior high school, which was a white building standing where now is the City Hall and also, the senior high school made of red brick was next door. I attended there and graduated there. Those buildings now, of course, are no longer there. I think the little one room schoolhouse closed at the time I entered the seventh grade, because my brother, James Young, rode the bus to South Weatherford School when he was in the fifth grade.
My brother and I grew up in a two story farm house on the Milmo Farm, which is south of Mary’s Cafe, and now standing on our home place is Family Dollar! The house and barn are gone. James and I helped harvest the crops. I remember driving the tractor pulling a wagon behind while Dad and James gathered the com. It was so hot during that time, and when we finished we would be covered with the silt from the corn and dust from the field and “sweaty!” I would run to the windmill where we had a hose hooked up and washed all sweat and dirt off! Dad would store oats in a small room attached to the barn, and James and I would play hide and seek and I remember hiding myself under the oats! Goodness, I think back and know that God watched over us, for snakes were plentiful on the farm and in the woods!
I always wanted to be a business woman, so I would build a cafe out of old pieces of wood and make menus and making what was suppose to be a chocolate cake out of mud! And, also, I used my little desk as a teacher or business owner. We had a Victrola on the screened in front porch and I would play the vinyl records of the big band era and pretended to be Betty Grable and would dance and sing! I had long blond hair and would put it up like she wore hers. I was about 12 or 13 and she was my favorite actress. My brother and I would play Cowboys and Indians, taking turns who would be the cowboy and who would be the Indian! This came from watching the Western Movies with Gene Autry, Roy Rogers, Hopalong Cassidy, Hoot Gibson and many others!
Those days were simple times — families worked hard, but took time to relax socially with the neighbors. So long for now!
“God give me hills to climb and strength for climbing!”
Nancy Ann Young Cearley is a Parker County native and graduate of Weatherford High School. Contact her at 817-594-7055.
