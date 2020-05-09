Nothing ever stays the same for a long period of time. We are seeing it today with COVID-19 leading to a change in publication dates for The Democrat. The first major changes in the old newspaper came when the Hart brothers purchased it in late 1951. Very few changes had been made over the years in appearance, circulation cost and equipment. The subscription was still $2 a year and the circulation was 2,250.
In November of 1952, production changes began. The old four-page hand fed press and a folder that had been purchased by Hartnett were replaced with a modern eight page Goss Cox-O-Type flatbed web-fed press with a built in folder. This increased the speed and versatility of the production. Although a factory installer was used, the first edition was on the Thanksgiving weekend and the installer left quickly. We spent some time getting the hang of running the new press.
The new press allowed the page format to change from the old seven columns to eight. This allowed for a more modern look to the paper’s makeup. The number of pages could increase and the subscription rate went to $3 and the circulation jumped to 3,000. More multi-column headlines were now being used and the country weekly look was changing. New presses were also added in the job printing area.
One of the biggest changes in the newspaper area was the addition of a press camera and darkroom. In the early days, when photos were added to the paper, local photographers made the photos and zinc engravings were used to get the images on paper. As the youngest employee on the staff, I began a move from the back shop to writing and doing most of the photography. Another equipment addition in the late 1950’s was a Fairchild Scan-O-Graver that allowed photographs to be converted to plastic instead of sending them off for zinc engraving. Photos could be made and ready to print in minutes.
In November of 1953, a Sunday edition with preprinted color comics was added along with carrier delivery, but the comics and carrier delivery were dropped after six months. The Sunday publication date was changed to Monday to go with the Thursday press date in early 1954 as the circulation neared 4,000.
Since 1956 was the centennial year for Parker County, the Harts decided to shoot for 100 pages in the Frontier Rodeo section. Printed on July 23, the paper fell 12 pages short but the 11 sections of eight pages each was the largest single edition published in county history. Bob Getty, a native of Nebraska and former AP wireman became editor in 1956 and resumed a front page editor’s column. He remained editor for four years until he went cross town to the Daily Herald. Society editors changed frequently during the semiweekly years.
In 1957, I returned from college to become the first titled sports editor as the paper continued adding more local news and pictures. The next big change opened 1959 was when The Democrat signed on with the Associated Press and became a daily. Lyndol Hart had taken over the editorship.
Perhaps the biggest change in Democrat history came in October 1962 when the conversion to offset printing began. This was the first for any Texas daily. The whole newspaper operation was moved to the Fort Worth Street location. There was a big change in makeup and layout to go with the printing as a six column front and back page was the format, column rules were removed and headlines were changed to down style with only proper words being capitalized.
Representatives from the Fort Worth and Dallas dailies spent time with us as they studied our operation. Very shortly, papers across the state were using the offset method and makeup. Sam Logan and Bill Hollingsworth bought into the paper in 1965 and a weekly edition-Parker County News-was added. Logan left the paper in 1966 and I returned after two years of teaching to become news editor. Lyndol Hart was editor again.
In February 1967, Donrey Media Group purchased The Democrat. Billy Moore, who had been with the chain’s Fort Smith paper, was named general manager and I became managing editor. The Democrat began publishing the award winning Fort Wolters Trumpet also. The paper’s centennial year was in the present location on Palo Pinto Street.
Community Newspaper Holding Inc. bought The Democrat in 1999 following Don Reynold’s death. Gary Adkison, Jim Wilson, Mike Thornberry, Steve Boggs, Julie Killion and Jeff Smith followed as publishers. Lisa Chappell is current publisher along with other papers in Greenville, Gainesville, Mineral Wells and Cleburne. Sally Sexton, a graduate of Baylor who has been with CNHI since 2003, is the managing editor.
Vandagriff is a retired Democrat managing editor and college history professor emeritus who still writes, teaches and speaks. Contact: jvan222@sbcglobal.net or 817-341-3719.
