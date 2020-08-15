It’s time for children and teens to go back to school, but this year, things will be different. We are living in challenging times, where children have to think about their safety and manage themselves differently while at school.
This new social norm, brought on by the pandemic along with the uncertainty and the unpredictability we all feel, is having it’s impact on parents and especially on children’s emotions and how they express them.
Parents have provided their children with the opportunity to practice wearing a mask, washing their hands and keeping social distance in the last several months. Now, they can encourage them to continue doing these three things while at school.
As the school year is set to begin soon, parents worry about their children’s physical and psychological well being.
The reality is that children are much happier and learn better being in a school environment than staying home, according to pediatric and teen experts.
Here are seven things that parents can use to prepare their children and teens for going back to school.
1. Be honest with your child or teen.
Let them know that this school year is going to be different but they need to be patient and they will get used to it.
Create a daily routine, that includes regular times for sleep, play or doing some exercise, gardening, cooking, listening to music and doing a hobby. Time off social media and Netflix gives parents and kids time to relax and disconnect from the “noise” out there in the world and the distraction of electronics. If the routine you have in place does not seem to be working, be flexible enough to change it.
2. Discuss the new changes they can expect. Social distancing, wearing masks and close attention to hygiene must be emphasized. Mention that the teachers care and are loving. They understand how the children feel and will make every effort to be kind and supportive. They will praise them with their kind voice and they will smile at them with their eyes.
3. Listen to their feelings of anxiety, fear, anger and frustration. Accept they might have some temper tantrums. All of those are a normal reaction to a new situation. Use humor, tell fun stories, go for a walk or a drive and take a break from the daily routine.
Show your trust in them that they are capable to manage at this time and enjoy their school experience.
4. Do not blame others. Often, when we feel stressed, it is easy to feel helpless and we have a tendency to blame others, because our fear comes to the surface. Reinforce the belief that this is nobody’s fault and give them hope that in time, it will pass.
5. Remind them that all of you have faced challenges before — perhaps an illness or a catastrophic event. Explain that even though everyone was distressed, working together, you were able to overcome it.
6. Have a daily conversation about their feelings and concerns.
Ask them daily after school how their day was. Pay attention to their feelings. Validate their anxiety, anger, frustration and fears. Answer their questions and talk with their teachers if you see something that concerns you. Help them focus on their homework and the good things in their life.
7. Be mindful of your own feelings. Keep calm and stay positive.
Children tend to pick up on parent’s feelings. Stress can be contagious but so is courage.
This is the time where being brave and showing courage will be the key to your child’s or teen’s confidence that they can have a great school year. Different than the ones before, but it can still be a good year.
Sir Winston Churchill said:” Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision.” Parents can reassure their children that they can make the decision to go forward with courage this school year.
If you or your child feel that you need help with anxiety and fears, you may talk to a mental health counselor, a life coach or a clinical hypnotherapist. Hypnotherapy for children can help them relax, visualize the good things at school and in their life, give them strength and hope and alleviate their anxiety and sense of helplessness.
It can enable a child to feel calmer, happier and more confident.
Dr. Eugenia Andrews, Ph.D, CH, EFT, is an Life Success Coach, an international board-certified clinical hypnotherapist and a stress and communications expert. Contact her at wellnesscoachingtx@yahoo.com or
817-894-3739.
