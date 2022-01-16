"Are you serious?"
Those were the first words I uttered to the masked and gloved man who had just returned to my car with the results of my COVID-19 test — positive.
It's not that I didn't think I could get the virus. Though I've been vaccinated twice and had a booster, and kept my distance while washing hands and wearing a mask most places, I knew I wasn't invincible.
It was more so a reaction to my symptoms, if you could even call them that — fatigue, no more so than usual, and a scratchy throat. Allergies or a sinus infection, I had thought.
Still, I knew that though I thought it was nothing, getting tested would be better than naught.
As I write this, dressed in workout clothes while sitting in my living room, I'm looking at a minimum of at least a couple more days of quarantine, pending any more severe symptoms.
It's not ideal, and though my initial reaction was anger, I realize how good I actually have it. No pounding headaches, no fever, no breathing difficulties or getting exhausted from simply walking across the house.
I'll give all the credit to my immune system, spurred on by the vaccinations. I'm thankful that all I'm dealing with is the early stages of cabin fever and not a hospital bed or a ventilator.
I'm thankful that I made the decision to get vaccinated, and even more, that I decided to go get tested rather than brushing it off. I think about how many people I come into contact with in just a simple run to the grocery store, a day at the office or date night at a restaurant. Had I not gone to get tested, they all could have been exposed, and maybe not had as easy a time as I.
Do yourself, and others, a favor and get vaccinated. And if you feel something that might be just a hair out of the ordinary — even if you think it's in your head — go get tested.
I recognize that the lines are long, the supplies too short, and that it's not so easy to get a test anymore. But don't let that stop you — first, from getting it and second — from staying home and/or away from others until you can.
Sally Sexton is the managing editor of the Weatherford Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.