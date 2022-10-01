A couple of weeks ago, I saw a post pop up on one of my social media feeds about a shooting at my alma mater.
It’s been years since I’ve lived in Waco but naturally, I still keep up with high school friends and classmates, whose children now attend there.
Given the current climate, I was immediately alarmed at what I read:
Active shooter inside a classroom.
High school is on lockdown.
Ten people shot.
It took only a few minutes for me to track down a news feed from one of the local media outlets doing live updates on the situation.
As it turns out, only one of those three above was true. The campus was indeed on lockdown after a reported hoax active shooter call, one of several that was part of an apparent statewide hoax.
Ten people were not shot because there was never an active shooter.
The situation in Waco might have been extreme, but it mirrors several instances we as a local newspaper encounter daily. It’s a constant battle for us to maintain readers’ trust when rumors are so often shared as fact on social media.
Oftentimes, you may not see a story from us on an incident as quickly as you would like. That doesn’t mean we’re not looking into it or working on it.
There is a process — albeit one that might seem tedious — that we go through in order to ensure our information is accurate, vetted and attributed.
It’s the same reason we do not publish that someone has died without notification from the medical examiner or an official release from a law enforcement agency.
Others should act the same. Unless you get it from a verified source — the newspaper, a police department, the Texas Department of Transportation — do not spread it as fact.
Not only might it be inaccurate. In the case of a fatal accident, it might be the difference between authorities informing a family member that their loved one died and you breaking the news to them via social media.
Don’t try to be the first one to post news of a fatal wreck, a supposed “active shooter” or any other incident that cannot be confirmed.
It makes the job that much more difficult for not only us but law enforcement and other entities who have to try and weed through rumors to verify.
Sally Sexton is the managing editor of the Weatherford Democrat. Contact her at editor@weatherforddemocrat.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.