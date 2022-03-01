“Come on, guys!” I muttered to myself last week.
No, I wasn’t watching a sporting event, but my encouragement was directed at the television, where I watched a news ticker detailing the latest development of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It wasn’t a game, but I was still rooting for the underdog.
You see, we all enjoy an underdog story.
The differently-abled athlete who shoots and scores a three-pointer. The guy too small to be drafted who goes on to win a Super Bowl. The three-legged dog left abandoned who goes on to get adopted and become an ambassador for an animal rescue.
Beneath it all, we all want to see good prevail.
I’ve been watching day after day as reports come in of Ukrainian troops — many of them civilians — holding the line in their cities against the big, bad Russians.
I’ve read up on the background of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former actor and comedian who has become the defiant face of an impassioned nation.
I’ve read, with enthusiasm, his call to anybody wishing to come to Ukraine and help them fight.
As of this writing, talks between Ukraine and Russia had come and gone Monday morning, with hope that peaceful negotiations would prevail, even as Ukraine said dozens were killed in a Russian rocket attack on Kharkiv. I hope with all my heart for peace to prevail, while also realizing that all stories do not have a happy ending. And I join so many others who pray — and stand — with Ukraine.
But I can’t help but take a look at my own life, my own surroundings, as well.
On my worst days, my biggest worries may circulate around my job performance, a disagreement with my spouse, my financial budget for the week. Not missile attacks, a multi-day curfew or the threat of soldiers coming in to take over my land.
Some of the things we protest these days seem so petty in comparison to what the people of Ukraine — and even those in Russia protesting the invasion — are undergoing right now.
There’s something sad but also liberating, in that we do have that freedom to protest something we disagree with.
We can complain about certain news outlets being “one-sided,” because we have the choice of many without any federal regulation of how they can cover state and political authorities or national security.
We can complain about gas prices going up, but not have to worry about driving to a gas station or even grocery store and encountering a Russian soldier.
We can lose sleep over the to-do list at work, but not have to worry about the constant sound of sirens or rockets night after night.
It’s all about perspective, and while I’ll continue to pray for Ukraine, I’ll continue to pray for my own nation as well, with an attitude of gratitude.
Sally Sexton is the managing editor of the Weatherford Democrat. Contact her at ssexton@weatherforddemocrat.com.
