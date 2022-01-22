I could never call myself a food reviewer.
To be frank, I don’t get out much these days, and when I do, I usually tend to frequent the same restaurants and order my favorites.
Barbecue seems to be a hot topic this week. The city of Hudson Oaks announced the welcoming of Heim Barbecue, a joint highly popular in Fort Worth and among many in the area, judging by the reactions to the announcement.
A Weatherford barbecue spot was quick to give well wishes, in Tailgaters BBQ owner Dan Woods.
“We don’t look at them as competitors but as neighbors in a great community,” he wrote on his Facebook page.
Now I like a good barbecue, but let’s just say barbecue doesn’t like me.
I haven’t personally tried Tailgaters, although I’ve heard great things about them — their truck can be found parked out front of Antebellum Ale House in Weatherford Wednesday through Saturday.
They were voted Best Food Truck handily in our Best of Parker County contest and they’ve gotten rave reviews from other publications as well.
But let’s put aside the brisket for a moment and talk about those serving the food.
Just a few days after welcoming in another business, Woods offered up an even classier gesture — providing free meals to children whose families depended on school to be fed.
The offer came after Weatherford ISD announced it was canceling classes the rest of the week due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages.
Woods encouraged families to request the “Wtown special, no questions asked.”
Even better? Others in the community applauded his gesture and reached out to inquire how they could help donate money toward the effort.
If you know Woods’ family, this may not be a surprise. His mom has long been involved in county activities, including the Senior Center and organizing the Ms. Senior Parker County Pageant. And his grandmother is the legendary Nadeen Murphree, known for showing up pretty much everywhere with her dog Tinkerbell in tow, particularly at the Shaw-Kemp Open House.
I absolutely love to see a community come together, particularly when the circumstances seem to aim to divide.
These efforts remind me of around this time last year when the winter storm hit. We got to report all about a Mineral Wells barbecue place making plates and hand-delivering them to residents. A group of guys with extra firewood who drove around dropping it off to homes that needed it. Communities and churches setting up warming stations as a place for residents to rest and charge their phone.
It takes a village, and I’m proud to live in this one. It also challenges me to step up and pay it forward.
I’m thinking that first step may include a lunch at a local barbecue joint, with a side of Tums.
Sally Sexton is the managing editor of the Weatherford Democrat. Contact her at ssexton@weatherforddemocrat.com.
