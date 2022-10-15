For the last couple months, I’ve been at war. Not with an individual. Not with a business. With a tree.
About five weeks ago, I got in my car, only to discover my windshield sprinkled with something akin to raindrops. As we all well know, we’re heavily into a dry spell, so it was clearly not precipitation.
I’m not the best when it comes to washing my car regularly. I keep the inside tidy, try to not to spill anything on the interior and that’s about it, usually. My husband, on the other hand, takes the ultimate pride in his truck, washing it at least once a week if not more often.
When I noticed the windshield, I dismissed it, making a mental note to swing by the carwash the following weekend.
In the days that followed, it continued to get worse. The windshield wipers and cleaning fluid barely made a dent. I knew I was really in trouble when my fingers stuck to the door as I closed it.
I’ve narrowed the culprit down to one of the trees that lines my driveway — a black walnut tree, according to the plant app — and it doesn’t matter where I park. Further toward the backyard gets sap on the back half of my vehicle. Further back gets more on the windshield.
After weeks of frustration, I did a Google search and found an article that claims this “tree sap” isn’t that, but rather a sugary liquid known as “honeydew” secreted by aphids, which was small sap-sucking insects living in trees.
I’m not sure if I buy that, but either way, I’m not able to climb the walnut tree to inspect it, or reach high enough to spray an insecticide. But I’m told rain, whether it be sap or secretion, can make it go away.
I’ve been faithfully visiting a carwash every weekend, and am now the expert on where you need to go for a cheap wash, a quick wash, a detailed wash, free vacuums, etc. Maybe they’ll introduce a rewards punchcard for loyal customers such as myself, or a free car freshner for every three washes.
It was exciting when the fall leaves began to, well, fall, as I sensed the end was near — no more sticky stuff on the car and the resuming of my regular car-washing schedule.
That is, until I began noticing little tracks inside my house, and our work building. Trails of dried leaves and grass, perfectly marking the daily route I take. And the unmistakable squeak of my shoes on linoleum.
That’s right, those leaves may not be as much of a threat to my vehicle once on the ground, but they stick like magnets to the soles of my sneakers.
Now, the battle to keep my carpets mess-free begins, and I’m ready for the challenge.
To my fellow car owners, be mindful if you’re parking under or near a tree, especially one that might have shiny or “wet” looking leaves. You’ll have more than just bird poop to worry about.
Sally Sexton is the managing editor of the Weatherford Democrat. Contact her at editor@weatherforddemocrat.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.