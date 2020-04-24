Your mailboxes are going to look a little different starting next week as we unveil our new print schedule.
Beginning with Tuesday’s edition, we will still be publishing five days a week through our eEdition, but two of those days will also be published in print. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, print subscribers will receive the best of our local news and sports stories as well as the coupons and any other features they rely on in the print form. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday online editions will still contain our local news and information, as well as multimedia that can’t be shared in print.
Change isn’t always a bad thing, and here’s why we are making these adjustments.
Change is how a business stays healthy. Trends come and go, and companies are always on the lookout to meet customer needs today and in the future.
The Weatherford Democrat has been serving residents in Parker County since 1895. Many, many changes and transitions have occurred in the 120-plus years since then.
And it’s no secret that in our industry and many others, things have gradually been shifting into the digital age. We’ve known this for some time, and that has become extremely apparent in the last few weeks.
Visits to our website have more than doubled, as we’ve worked hard to post the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, and with that, digital subscription numbers have also grown, just in the last month. At the same time, print subscriptions have remained the same and the limitations of print has meant that some readers may get the “latest” news a day or more after it’s been published online.
The coronavirus pandemic has also meant that businesses all over have taken a hit, ourselves included. Our readers and subscribers are why we do what we do, but advertising revenue is what allows us to continue that work, and that has been greatly affected.
By reducing what we spend on newsprint, mailing and delivery, we can keep other important things the same: We’re not laying off staff, we’re not reducing the number of news stories we publish and we’re not increasing subscription rates. This also allows us to get news and updates to you sooner and more directly through your email inbox, smartphone app or social media accounts as it happens. And if you’re wondering about obituaries, those will still appear online daily, as they do now.
The number of editions we publish will still be the same, with five days’ worth in our eEdition at www.weatherforddemocrat.com. And if you’re already a print subscriber, you’ve got this perk built into your account at no extra charge — all you have to do is log in or call us to get it activated. And as a result, it’ll give you access to everything else on our website that you wouldn’t be able to find in the paper because we didn’t have the space.
Print readers should also know that grocery store ads and coupons will remain in one of our print editions, as well as the TV guide and weekly church page. Puzzles and answers are also not going away. And if you read a story online that really touched you, we’ll be able to consider reprinting it in one of our print editions for you to keep and preserve.
Subscribers, we know you depend on us to report what is happening in our cities and county, and as our duty to you, we want to provide you with these services for years to come. We appreciate your continued support as we navigate through this time together, and we welcome any feedback. If you have any questions that didn’t get answered here, please reach out to me at 817-594-7447, editor@weatherforddemocrat.com or email Publisher Lisa Chappell at lchappell@cnhi.com.
Sally Sexton is the managing editor of the Weatherford Democrat.
