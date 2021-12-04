Maybe it’s the fact that I’ve gotten older. Or my life’s disruption following a national pandemic. Possibly even the winter blues.
But for whatever reason, the last two months of the year have become very sentimental for me as we transition from thankfulness to joy to “starting fresh” in the new year.
For me, it’s a time of reflection, on what I’ve done, what I’ve become and how I can grow. A lot of it includes a look inward, but lately I’ve begun to pay more attention to those around me, and I’m not talking about friends and family.
In my ongoing struggle to maintain personal fitness, I’ll make the occasional evening trip to my gym and climb aboard the treadmill with a good book. While walking and flipping from page to page, I’ll look up and around every once in awhile, and during one of these times, I noticed a gentleman peddling away on a stationary bike.
What caught my eye wasn’t his speed, or his navy headband, but his two prosthetic legs. In that moment, I realized that though there may have been a physical difference between the two of us, that was about it. Every time I’ve gone up there since then, he’s always in the same space — peddling away with a smile on his face.
Recently, I took a call from a woman wanting to publish an obituary for her daughter, who passed away at the age of 35.
As I worked to get my email up and running properly, we chatted a bit, and the woman told me all about how her daughter had fought valiantly during a three-year battle with brain cancer. During that time, the mother said it was her daughter who comforted her, telling her everything would be OK and it was in the Lord’s hands.
The daughter’s last gift may have been her greatest — donating her body to science for continued research on glioblastoma.
The daughter did all kinds of research, her mother told me, and upon realizing that there wasn’t much out there, made the decision to give back in the best way possible.
A friend from high school, who has been wheelchair bound since I’ve known him, recently announced a job change on his social media page.
He had previously worked at a salon, although most of his time was and is dedicated to helping out with the Challenger Little League in Waco, which allows children with cognitive and physical disabilities to play tee ball.
His new role? A shift manager with a coffee business that describes itself as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop.” Their locations (there are 21 across the U.S.) are run by employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the company is named in honor of the owner’s two youngest children, who have Down syndrome.
The people described above are quiet, unassuming, perhaps by all accounts “average.” And their goal may not be to go out every day and inspire people.
But that’s exactly what they do for me. They represent a piece in my journey and a challenge to “leave it better than you found it.”
I encourage you, as you go about your daily routines or errands, to pay a little more attention to your surroundings. And maybe you, too, will find inspiration and encouragement where you least expect it.
Sally Sexton is the managing editor of the Weatherford Democrat. Contact her at ssexton@weatherforddemocrat.com.
