Dear Millsap neighbors and friends,
Some in our community have planted beautiful vegetable gardens. One of those is Alton Maddux on Palo Pinto Street. He spends hours in that garden and always comes up with a great crop. Personally, I pick my fruits and vegetables from the Cool Melon Stand which is open again with all sorts of fresh vegetables including squash and tomatoes. Owners Jim and Barbara Rothrock have quick access to some delicious baked goods as Barbara is a master baker! They are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Garage sales are in the neighborhood today. This is the last day of the Garden Club sale at 316 Brazos. You will find a good selection at good prices. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Others are having sales so watch for signs.
Mr. Gary Stretcher brings some Millsap FFA history our way this week noting that on May 11, 1969, Mr. Harry B Harris, Jr. was elected as an Area V state vice-president for the 1970-71 school year. He was the first of three consecutive state officers from Millsap! Mr. Gerald Hobson was also one but he did not mention the third (may have been Mr. Stretcher). Mr. Porter was the ag teacher. Thank you Mr. Stretcher for this blast from the past.
Let us continue in our prayers for safety and protection, guidance and wisdom for governmental leaders at all levels, and for peace and strength.
THOUGHT: Ships don’t sink because of the water around them. Ships sink because of the water that gets inside of them. The moral of the story, don’t let what’s happening around you get inside of you and weigh you down.
